Cowboys vs Commanders inactives: Latest on Emmanuel Forbes, Antonio Gibson, Deuce Vaughn and more

The Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders face off on the second Thanksgiving game for 2023, and this game might bring a happy ending to Cowboys fans in the world: they're huge favorites against the Commanders, who are rooted in a deep crisis and the coaching staff is in danger of not seeing out the end of the season.

All games with a short week on Thursday have a long list of players who aren't fully healthy, and this time it's no different. Check out the official injury report for this key Thanksgiving game:

Dallas Cowboys inactives

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

QB Trey Lance

RB Deuce Vaughn

OL Asim Richards

CB Noah Igbinoghene

CB Eric Scott Jr.

S Jayron Kearse (back)

Apart from Jayron Kearse, Dallas' inactive list is related more to their roster spot than to injuries. The team is healthy at this point, but it doesn't count those who are listed on the injured reserve.

Washington Commanders inactives:

FB Alex Armah (hamstring)

RB Jonathan Williams

WR Mitchell Tinsley

TE Curtis Hodges

G Julian Good-Jones

DE James Smith-Willams (hamstring)

CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (elbow)

Emmanuel Forbes is the first-round pick from the 2023 NFL draft whose career has not started well. However, there's still a long way to go for him to turn things around.

NFL Thanksgiving schedule: How to watch the Commanders vs Cowboys game today

The Cowboys and the Commanders will take the field at 4:30 on November 23. Dallas always plays on Thanksgiving, and this year they get to face Washington. The game will be nationally televised on CBS, so the CBS app, NFL+ and FuboTV will have it for streaming.

The game will officially kick off at 4:30, so be sure to head over to one of the above locations at that time so you don't miss any of the action on NFL Thanksgiving.

Who's performing at Dallas' halftime show today?

There have been a lot of fans who wanted to see Creed taking over for the halftime show in celebration of the 22nd anniversary of their incredible 2001 performance, but this year's show belongs to Dolly Parton.

The halftime performance will be around 6:15 pm ET.