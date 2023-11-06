NFL Thanksgiving Games 2023: TV Schedule, marquee showdowns, and more

For NFL fans, Thanksgiving Day is equally about the game as it is about the meals and drinks. Every Thanksgiving, there are always league matchups in the NFL scheduled, and this has long been a custom.

Every Thanksgiving since 1934, the Detroit Lions have played at home, except for 1939–1944 during World War II. In 1966, the Dallas Cowboys also started playing Thanksgiving games. Though there isn't a formal agreement requiring both teams to play on Thanksgiving every year, it has been a consistent custom for many years.

NFL Thanksgiving in 2023 will walk the same path this year, as six teams are scheduled to play on Thursday, Nov. 23.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

2023 NFL Thanksgiving Day Schedule

The Green Bay Packers will travel to Detroit to play the Lions in the opening NFL Thanksgiving game of 2023. In years past, it would have been expected that the Packers would win this game handily. But the Lions, who have performed well this season, are emerging as a serious postseason threat in 2023.

Detroit will be up against a Green Bay team still getting used to Aaron Rodgers' departure to the New York Jets during the offseason.

The Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys will play in the second Thanksgiving game at AT&T Stadium. When the Cowboys last played the Commanders on Thanksgiving, it was in 2020, and Dallas lost that game, 41-16.

On Thursday, Nov. 23, the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will play the final game in the tripleheader of 2023 Thanksgiving games.

Expand Tweet

The complete schedule of this year's Thanksgiving Day NFL games is provided below:

#1 - Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers at Ford Field — 12:30 p.m. ET

#2 - Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium — 4:30 p.m. ET

#3 - Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field — 8:15 p.m. ET

How to watch NFL Thanksgiving games this year

NFL Thanksgiving games have long been a norm, spearheaded by the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. This Thanksgiving, Detroit will play its 84th game, and Dallas, its 56th.

For the 2023 regular season, the customary three-game set will be back, with three of last season's playoff teams participating.

TV Channels

Thanksgiving NFL games are usually televised on all three major sports networks. This year will be no exception, with FOX, CBS, and NBC airing the games.

#1 - Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers on FOX (12:30 p.m. ET)

#2 - Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders on CBS (4:30 p.m. ET)

#3 - Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers on NBC (8:20 p.m. ET)

Live Streaming Platforms

If your cable TV package does not include Fox, CBS or NBC, you may still watch NFL Thanksgiving games by signing up for popular streaming services, such as FuboTV, SlingTV, NFL+, YouTube TV, Peacock and Paramount+.

Expand Tweet

Who is performing at NFL Thanksgiving halftime shows?

Every NFL Thanksgiving Day Game is a momentous occasion that offers not only exciting on-field activity but also an indication of the bonds and common principles that the game promotes.

Dolly Parton, a country music singer and songwriter, will perform at the Thanksgiving halftime show, the Dallas Cowboys have confirmed. The eleven-time Grammy Award winner will be performing in North Texas for a second time this year; she jointly hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco earlier in May.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the Detroit Lions confirmed that American rapper Jack Harlow will play at their Thanksgiving halftime show versus the Green Bay Packers.

There will undoubtedly be plenty of entertainment during the Thanksgiving halftime show, even though it might not be as popular as the Super Bowl.

Announcements regarding the last Thanksgiving game are still eagerly anticipated.