Is Dak Prescott playing today vs Las Vegas Raiders? Latest on Cowboys QB

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are no strangers to playing on Thanksgiving. That said, the team will need their quarterback to defeat a Raiders team that has been one of the toughest opponents in the league at times this season.

With Dak Prescott's list of injuries this season, his availability has been a source of anxiety for the team. Will Prescott play today?

Is Dak Prescott playing on Thanksgiving?

According to CBS Sports, the Cowboys will have their starting quarterback fully available for the Thanksgiving tilt against the Las Vegas Raiders. Barring an in-game injury or a blowout of epic proportions, the Cowboys' heart and soul should play all four quarters.

While this hasn't been true in every game this season, it may look to be the case in Week 12.

David Helman @HelmanDC Appreciate Dak Prescott’s honesty in dissecting the difference between the Cowboys’ two losses this month. Appreciate Dak Prescott’s honesty in dissecting the difference between the Cowboys’ two losses this month. https://t.co/DahfhLs2Es

The struggling Cowboys may have been in trouble without Prescott. Granted, the Cowboys have won a game with their backup quarterback, Cooper Rush, this season.

But without Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys may have been up a creek without a paddle without one of the leading candidates for NFL MVP in Prescott.

To date, Prescott has played in nine games this season. He's 6-3 in games he's started and could be having the best season of his career.

Through nine games, Prescott has 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's completed a career-high 69.6 percent of his passes for 2,557 yards.

Dallas Cowboys v Minnesota Vikings

His best season to date was in 2019, when Prescott threw for 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He nearly threw for 5,000 yards, hitting the mark of 4902 yards.

Prescott could beat his touchdown record this season, but unless his yardage makes a big jump on Thanksgiving, he likely won't be able to match his nearly 5,000-yard season of 2019.

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL How some Cowboys currently rank in NFC Pro Bowl fan voting at their respective position (offense)



QB Dak Prescott, 3

RB Ezekiel Elliott, 1

WR CeeDee Lamb, 5

WR Amari Cooper, 6

TE Dalton Schultz, 4

G Zack Martin, 1

C Tyler Biadasz, 1

Prescott and the Cowboys looking to take a commanding NFC East division lead

With the Philadelphia Eagles winning three of their last four games, they're within striking distance of the struggling Cowboys, who have lost two of their last three games. The Eagles are 5-6 and the Cowboys are 7-3.

If the Cowboys fall into a losing streak and the Eagles continue to win, they could steal the NFC East by season's end.

That is why winning on Thanksgiving is suddenly much more important than it was a few days ago. The Cowboys and Eagles still play one more game in Week 18.

That game could be for the division title if the Cowboys don't put more space between them and the Eagles with a win on Thanksgiving. To avoid this nightmare scenario, they'll need to start winning again and they'll need Prescott to do it.

