"That's my teammate. That's my brother" - Dak Prescott defends Amari Cooper's COVID vaccination status

Yesterday, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys fell to the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 19-9. The final score may have been quite a surprise for most, as many were expecting fireworks from Prescott and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

However, to the dismay of many fans, the Cowboys offense stalled and was only able to muster up nine points. Perhaps, much of that had to do with the absence of star receiver Amari Cooper.

Cooper missed the game after he tested positive for COVID-19 just days ago. Since he is unvaccinated, he must stay away from the team facility for 10 days, which also has him missing the Thanksgiving day tryst with the Las Vegas Raiders.

While many are criticizing the receiver for being unvaccinated, the Cowboys' star quarterback is defending his star receiver's vaccination status.

Dak Prescott defends Amari Cooper's vaccination status

After the loss to the Chiefs, Dak Prescott was asked about Cooper missing the game. The reporter stated it as "a decision Cooper made."

Here is what Dak had to say on the matter:

"It’s unfortunate not having him. But to say, 'The decision he made'? I mean, me (being) vaccinated, I could ... be out two games. So let’s not try to knock the guy or put the guy down for a personal decision."

Prescott ended with this,

"That’s my teammate. That’s my brother. I’m going to continue to back him and support him."

As the de facto leader of the Dallas Cowboys, Prescott made certain to leave no doubt about his feelings of support, not just for his star receiver but his teammate.

Can the Cowboys win Thursday without Amari Cooper?

The Cowboys certainly missed having the services of Amari Cooper in their 19-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The team must now turn around on a short week and face the Las Vegas Raiders, who are hungry for a win after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Amari will not play during the game, but he will have company on the inactive list. Fellow receiver CeeDee Lamb left Sunday's game with a concussion, so he must pass concussion protocol in order to participate in Thursday's game.

The Cowboys will also continue to be without their starting edge rushers Demarcus Lawrence and Randall Gregory. In their stead, rookie linebacker Micah Parsons has been a revelation in rushing the quarterback.

If the Cowboys want to defeat the Raiders, they will need a repeat performance from Parsons (two sacks, a forced fumble and four tackles) and receivers Noah Brown and Cedrick Wilson to step up and support Michael Gallup.

Edited by Windy Goodloe