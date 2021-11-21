Amari Cooper COVID status: How many games will Dallas Cowboys WR miss? 

The Dallas Cowboys placed WR Amari Cooper on the Reserve/COVID list, meaning he is not active for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He will not be put back on the active roster until he is off the Reserve/COVID list. The wide receiver was not on the injury report and is currently the healthiest he has been in some time, but COVID-19 will derail him for at least one game and possibly another.

However, COVID-19 will sit him for this Chiefs contest and possibly their Thanksgiving game versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero #Cowboys WR Amari Cooper and #Giants DB Logan Ryan both landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as a result of a positive test, per the wire. #Cowboys WR Amari Cooper and #Giants DB Logan Ryan both landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as a result of a positive test, per the wire.

Amari Cooper COVID status: How many games will Cowboys WR miss?

The four-time Pro Bowl WR is likely to be out for their Thanksgiving afternoon matchup against the Raiders. Cooper is reportedly unvaccinated, which means he will be asked to stay 10 days away from the team and its facilities. The most reasonable timetable that Cooper can come back to the Cowboys is November 29th. That would be three days following the Cowboys game versus the Raiders in Dallas. Following their Raiders game, the team travels to New Orleans afterward to play the Saints in Week 13.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Cowboys have placed star WR Amari Cooper on the COVID-19 list, knocking him out Sunday and putting his availability for Thursday in doubt as well. The #Cowboys have placed star WR Amari Cooper on the COVID-19 list, knocking him out Sunday and putting his availability for Thursday in doubt as well.

So far this season, Cooper is second on the team with 44 receptions and 583 receiving yards. The former first-round pick (fourth overall) of the Raiders in the 2015 NFL Draft also has five receiving TDs. Cooper, alongside WR CeeDee Lamb, has been one of the best WR duos in the league. The Dallas Cowboys have the fourth-best passing offense with 2,649 passing yards.

Who will step up in Cooper’s absence?

If Cooper is indeed out for the next couple of weeks, they will need players to step up to fill the void of his production. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will likely rely more on CeeDee Lamb, their first-round pick last year out of Oklahoma. Lamb leads the team in receiving yards and has the 10th most in the league with 726 yards. His six receiving TDs are also tied for ninth in the league and is ninth overall in receiving yards a game for 80.7 yards.

In addition, look for tight end Dalton Schultz to get some more looks as he is third on the Cowboys in receptions (38), receiving yards (438), and TD receptions (3).

