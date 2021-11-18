"People forget I'm a big motherf*cker" - Cowboys' Dak Prescott isn't one to back down

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott bounced back from the brutal beat down he and the Dallas Cowboys suffered against Denver on Sunday. Playing at home to the Atlanta Falcons, Dak and Co tore the Falcons apart to the tune of 43 to 3.

Prescott is back to his best after suffering a career-threatening leg injury against the New York Giants last season. Dak missed the rest of the year and returned to training camp in superb shape.

Prescott reminds people of his tough style

Not one to shy away from big hits or slide when extra yards are available (which is exactly how he injured his ankle last year), Prescott is good at using his legs and size to his advantage.

Against the Falcons late in the third quarter, Prescott, on a fourth and two, kept the ball and powered his way into the endzone to take the Cowboys total past 40 points.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX



We have a blowout in Texas as the DAK POWERS HIS WAY IN!We have a blowout in Texas as the @dallascowboys lead Atlanta 42-3 😳 DAK POWERS HIS WAY IN!We have a blowout in Texas as the @dallascowboys lead Atlanta 42-3 😳 https://t.co/9o17iFFruW

The game was already won for the Cowboys but that didn't stop Dak from making his mark on the game. Prescott completed 24 of his 31 passes for 296 yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the blowout win.

It is sometimes easy to forget that Prescott is a 6-2, 238lb (188cm, 107kg) quarterback who can not only throw the ball downfield but can also run when called upon. It is something that the two-time Pro Bowler thinks people forget.

It has been a bounce-back year for Prescott and the Cowboys. After a horror 2020, Dallas has come roaring back and is currently the third seed in the NFC with a 7-2 record.

Prescott has thrown 20 touchdowns to just five interceptions this season along with 2,341 passing yards and has a 110.8 QBR through nine games. Some have said he already has the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award won just halfway through the season.

The Cowboys have a tough three-game stretch coming up that will largely define their season and will have huge playoff ramifications. Prescott will face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs this week, then follow that up with a Thanksgiving Day game at home to Derek Carr and the Raiders. They will then finish away against the Saints, who are notoriously hard to beat at home.

That all takes place in 12 days, so we will get a true gage on where the Cowboys sit in the Super Bowl bubble come December 3.

Edited by Henno van Deventer