Patrick Mahomes vs Dak Prescott: Who has been the better QB in 2021 NFL season?

Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes face off in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season when the Dallas Cowboys travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. It's one of the biggest games of the week featuring two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes has accomplished much more than Dak Presott in their careers so far. Mahomes has won an NFL MVP, Super Bowl ring, Super Bowl MVP and two Conference championships. Dak Prescott has not yet won any of those things. Mahomes is ahead in career performance, but which of the two is having a better year?

Dak Prescott vs. Patrick Mahomes in the 2021 NFL season

Dak Prescott has completed 70.3 percent of his passes for 2341 yards this season. He is averaging 8.2 yards per completion with 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Dak Prescott leads the NFL in passer rating with 110.8 and has a 59 QBR.

Patrick Mahomes has completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 2940 yards this season. He is averaging 7.1 yards per completion with 25 touchdowns and ten interceptions. He currently has a 96.7 passer rating and 58.4 QBR.

While Mahomes has accumulated more yards and touchdowns this season, Dak Prescott has been much more efficient. He has thrown fewer interceptions with a much better ratio and that is reflected in his significantly higher passer rating. Prescott is completing a higher percentage of his passes and getting bigger chunks of yardage per completion.

Dak Prescott's stellar play has resulted in more team success for the Dallas Cowboys than the Kansas City Chiefs this season. The Cowboys offense currently leads the entire NFL in both yards per game as well as points per game. The Chiefs enter Week 11 ranked fourth in yardage but tenth in scoring.

Dak Prescott has outperformed Patrick Mahomes this year

Using all of the information and statistics available makes it pretty clear that Dak Prescott is having a better season than Patrick Mahomes so far. With the exception of the cumulative stats and focusing on the efficiency of production, Prescott outperforms Mahomes in every category.

Dak Prescott currently ranks second in the NFL in completion percentage, while Mahomes ranks just 19th. Prescott has a slight edge in QBR but a massive lead in passer rating. Mahomes' ten interceptions dragged the number down for him. He ranks just 15th in passer rating while Prescott leads all quarterbacks. He is more than 14 points higher in this telling statistic.

The team's offensive statistics favor the Cowboys heavily as well. The Cowboys are averaging nearly five and a half more points per game than the Chiefs. The Cowboys' offense is also averaging more than 28 additional yards per game. The Cowboys have scored 35 or more points in five separate games this season, while the Chiefs have only done so three times.

Week 11 Clash

The Cowboys enter Week 11 with a 7-2 record while the Chiefs sit at 6-4. Both Prescott and the Cowboys have been consistently productive this year while the Chiefs struggled early but are gaining momentum. They have won four of their last five games. They will try to keep it rolling, but it won't be easy against Dak Prescott and the high-powered Cowboys offense.

The Cowboys have remained hot pretty much all season besides one bad game against the Denver Broncos. They have won seven of eight games since losing on opening night to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both teams are in the bottom 12 in passing defense, so this game should feature a shootout between two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

