Ranking top 5 NFL offenses heading into Week 10 | NFL 2021-22 season

There have been some changes in the NFL Power Rankings for the top offenses heading into Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season as compared to last week. Balance and consistency are the two most important factors in the offensive Power Rankings. Some teams continue to demonstrate that while others have not. Here are the top five offenses heading into Week 10.

Offense Power Rankings for Week 10

#5 - Buffalo Bills

Last week: #1

The Buffalo Bills fell a few spots in the Week 10 Power Rankings after a disappointing loss against one of the worst teams in the league, the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was by far the worst game of the season for the Bills. They were only able to score six points against a weak Jaguars defense.

The Bills have still been solid offensively this season. They rank sixth in total yards and fourth in points. Josh Allen and the Bills offense have an excellent opportunity to bounce back strong in Week 10 against another one of the worst teams in the NFL, the New York Jets.

#4 - Arizona Cardinals

Last week: #5

The impressive depth of the Arizona Cardinals offense was on full display last week. They earned a dominant victory over the San Francisco 49ers despite being without Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green. They also lost Chase Edmonds early in the game, allowing James Conner to go off for a huge day.

Arizona Cardinals @AZCardinals James Conner joins Tim Hightower (10 in 2018) and Ernie Nevers (10 in 1929) as the only players in Cardinals history to have 10+ rushing TD in their first season with the team. James Conner joins Tim Hightower (10 in 2018) and Ernie Nevers (10 in 1929) as the only players in Cardinals history to have 10+ rushing TD in their first season with the team. https://t.co/2vGoQ7uzjg

The Cardinals have a very well-balanced offense. They enter Week 10 ranked in the top ten in the NFL in scoring, total yards, passing yards and rushing yards. They have an abundance of weapons and can beat their opponents in a wide variety of ways.

