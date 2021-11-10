NFL MVP Race: Latest Power Rankings ft. Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray - November 9th, 2021

The NFL MVP race took an interesting turn last week. Many of the top candidates either had poor performances or did not play. That has caused another shake-up in the NFL MVP Power Rankings for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the current top five contenders.

NFL MVP Power Rankings

#5 - QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Last week: #2

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford had his worst game last week since becoming the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams. He is still having an excellent season and remains one of the top candidates to win the NFL MVP award. He leads all quarterbacks in passing yards and QBR while ranking second in passer rating.

J.B. Long @JB_Long Checking on Matthew Stafford's updated QB metrics (with NFL ranking)



EPA(1)

EPA/Dropback(1)

DVOA(1)

QBR(1)

DYAR (1)

Sack%(1)

AY/A(2)

Rating(2)

TD%(2)

INT%(10)

PFF(12) Checking on Matthew Stafford's updated QB metrics (with NFL ranking)EPA(1)EPA/Dropback(1)DVOA(1)QBR(1)DYAR (1) Sack%(1)AY/A(2)Rating(2)TD%(2)INT%(10)PFF(12) https://t.co/oRv44Hv21b

#4 - QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Last week: #1

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

This was a puzzling week for Josh Allen. He has been dominant this year but struggled heavily for some reason against one of the worst teams in the league, the Jacksonville Jaguars. Allen couldn't get anything going in the upset defeat, throwing two interceptions and leading the BIlls to just six points. He has plenty of time to rebound and help with his case for NFL MVP.

#3 - QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Last week: Unranked

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson fell just outside the NFL MVP Power Rankings last week but catapulted himself back up to third spot in Week 10 after another impressive performance in a victory for the Ravens. He continues to do it all, ranking ninth in the NFL in passing yards and sixth in rushing yards among all players, not just quarterbacks.

#2 - QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last week: #5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Tom Brady is attempting to win the NFL MVP award for the fourth time in his legendary career. He currently trails only Peyton Manning, who has won five NFL MVP awards. Brady has a great chance to improve his odds in Week 10 against a Washington passing defense that has been torched this season.

#1 - QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Last week: #3

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray reclaims the number one spot in the NFL MVP Power Rankings. He is currently the best player on the best team and is having an incredible season. He ranks in the top ten in the NFL in every measurable passing category while also contributing production with his legs.

