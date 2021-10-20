3 reasons Lamar Jackson is primed to win a second NFL MVP award 

Leading into the 2021 season, much of the MVP award hype fixated on Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray vying for the honor. Lamar Jackson has now emerged as a legitimate candidate.

For the most part, it’s played out as expected as Murray is matching those massive expectations, leading the Arizona Cardinals to an impressive 6-0 start heading into Week 7 action.

The opposite can be said for Mahomes and company as they have struggled out of the gate with a 3-3 record.

Another NFL MVP award could be on the horizon for Lamar Jackson

Kyler Murray has looked every bit the part of a bonafide star, as he’s seventh in the league with 1,741 passing yards and tied for sixth with 14 touchdown passes while holding a career-best 73.8% completion rate and 116.2 passer rating.

Although the Kansas City Chiefs are limping through the season, Mahomes has put up MVP-type numbers, as he’s third with 1,887 passing yards and first with 18 touchdown passes. He’s on pace for 48 touchdown passes and 5,032 passing yards.

However, what’s being brushed aside is the continued excellence Jackson, who is leading the Baltimore Ravens to a stellar 5-1 start. He’s two seasons removed from his historic NFL campaign, but he’s once again producing at an MVP-caliber level.

Murray’s hot start with the Cardinals has largely overshadowed Jackson’s impressive play this year.

However, the star quarterback may be primed to capture his second MVP award, and here’s why:

3 reasons Lamar Jackson may win a second MVP Award

#1 - Dominating the running game

During his 2019 MVP campaign, Jackson anchored the Ravens’ incredible productive rushing attack that became the first team to average north of 200 rushing yards per contest. Baltimore is currently producing at that torrid pace, but they are fourth in the league with 155.2 rushing yards per game.

Not only is Jackson projected to record his third straight year with at least 1,000 rushing yards, but he is currently one of the league’s top rushers. Heading into Week 7, he ranks seventh with 392 yards while averaging 6.1 yards per attempt.

Mina Kimes @minakimes I can’t think of a QB in the NFL who is subject to as much goal post moving as Lamar Jackson. (via @FirstTake I can’t think of a QB in the NFL who is subject to as much goal post moving as Lamar Jackson. (via @FirstTake) https://t.co/Vny5avBVKJ

#2 - Career-best passing game

Jackson is not only dominating the running game but he’s become a more effective passer. He sits ninth with 1,686 yards that have put him on pace to notch a career-best 4,496 yards along with 24 touchdown passes.

The Louisville product is on pace to become the league’s first player to notch at least 4,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a single season. In other words, the statistical dominance is there.

#3 - Ravens’ elite success

With the Buffalo Bills falling against the Tennessee Titans, the Ravens are in the driver’s seat to push toward the AFC’s top record. Beyond Jackson’s stellar play, he’s guided the team to one of the league’s best marks.

There is still plenty of football left to play in this year’s regular season, but the 24-year-old is certainly building a compelling case, especially if the Ravens capture the AFC’s first overall playoff seed.

Edited by LeRon Haire