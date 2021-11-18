NFL QB Rankings Week 11: Patrick Mahomes makes strides while Tom Brady's stock falls

There are significant changes to the quarterback rankings entering Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season. No player in the top five from last week holds the exact same spot this week.

Some quarterbacks impressed, while others disappointed as the rankings changed accordingly. Here are the top five heading into Week 11.

Week 11 QB Rankings: Top 5

#5 - Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes has uncharacteristically thrown ten interceptions this season. Entering Week 11, he had the second most.

The good news is that he hasn't thrown any in the last two games. He has the Chiefs surging right now, winning four of their last five games.

Mahomes currently ranks second in the NFL in both passing yards and touchdowns.

Mahomes will look to keep his momentum rolling in Week 11 in an intriguing matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Expect fireworks in what looks to be an offensive shootout.

The Cowboys' passing defense is vulnerable at times, so Mahomes will try to take advantage.

#4 - Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady falls to fourth place in the Week 11 rankings after two consecutive bad games in which the Buccaneers lost both of them. The most recent was a bafflingly poor performance against one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL, the Washington Football Team.

The Buccaneers lost their last game before their bye week and the first game after it.

JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN Tom Brady’s entire media availability lasted 1 minute, 43 seconds. You can hear @gregauman ask him to stay longer. I asked if he could take us through how he was feeling. “I like to win,” he said. Tom Brady’s entire media availability lasted 1 minute, 43 seconds. You can hear @gregauman ask him to stay longer. I asked if he could take us through how he was feeling. “I like to win,” he said. https://t.co/DHXxvg021N

Despite recent struggles, Tom Brady is still having another great season. He heads into Week 11 leading the NFL in passing touchdowns while ranking in the top three in passing yards, passer rating and QBR.

He will look to get the Buccaneers back on track in Week 11 against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

