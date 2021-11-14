Fantasy Football Fallout: Robert Woods Injury | What Woods owners should do; what league owners should offer for Woods

Robert Woods is now trending more than Odell Beckham Jr.

Everyone has been talking about the shocking news of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the stacked LA Rams. The Rams lost DeSean Jackson just weeks earlier due to a lack of playing time and targets, bringing up concerns about how OBJ would be used on the offense while still in his prime.

New headlines surround Robert Woods, who suffered a torn ACL on Friday that opened the door for Odell Beckham Jr. to be a starter.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Robert Woods hurt his knee at practice Friday. He went down, got up, finished practice, conducted interviews with the media after, nobody thought anything wrong…and then tests discovered later that he tore his ACL, per sources. Robert Woods hurt his knee at practice Friday. He went down, got up, finished practice, conducted interviews with the media after, nobody thought anything wrong…and then tests discovered later that he tore his ACL, per sources.

While everyone scatters to try to make a trade for Odell Beckham Jr. and get him into the lineup, what do the fantasy football owners who own Robert Woods do?

Robert Woods injury: What to do with him in fantasy football and what to offer in a trade for him

As of right now, there is no timetable for when Robert Woods will return from his injury. He will surely miss the rest of the season and likely the playoffs.

In standard leagues, Woods will simply be dropped or might be placed on IR. Either way, Robert Woods has zero value in those leagues.

Moody @EricNMoody Robert Woods' season ends just when things were taking off. In the last 5 games, Woods has had an average of 9 targets and 18.2 PPR fantasy points. My guess is that Van Jefferson will benefit more than OBJ. #FantasyFootball Robert Woods' season ends just when things were taking off. In the last 5 games, Woods has had an average of 9 targets and 18.2 PPR fantasy points. My guess is that Van Jefferson will benefit more than OBJ. #FantasyFootball

The value remains in keeper leagues. Robert Woods was WR12 when he suffered his injury and was having a good season.

2022 should only be better for him with Matthew Stafford having a full year with the team under his belt. The Rams are set for a deep playoff run and Woods could be playing for the NFC Champions or even Super Bowl champions next season.

Even with Odell Beckham Jr. in the mix now, Robert Woods will still be a starter next season. Van Jefferson could get knocked down to a rotational role with Tutu Atwell, giving the team one of the best and deepest groups of receivers in the entire league.

Most people are stashing Robert Woods on IR until next season, but now could be a prime opportunity to make a trade. Woods would likely cost a first-round pick, top-tier running back or young wide receiver in a trade.

That's a fair price. Most owners of Robert Woods could be willing to take a much smaller deal for a player who won't give them any production for the rest of the season.

Alfredo Brown @AlfredoBrownGM



• Tough to return to his normal production at his age



• Can still come back next year & be a WR3-4



• Van Jefferson retains his fantasy value for this season and could be HUGE in ‘22 Immediate #FantasyFootball Reaction to Robert Woods’ ACL tear:• Tough to return to his normal production at his age• Can still come back next year & be a WR3-4• Van Jefferson retains his fantasy value for this season and could be HUGE in ‘22 Immediate #FantasyFootball Reaction to Robert Woods’ ACL tear:• Tough to return to his normal production at his age• Can still come back next year & be a WR3-4• Van Jefferson retains his fantasy value for this season and could be HUGE in ‘22 https://t.co/YHpGDNIsmF

A second-tier draft pick would be enough to get someone to hand over Robert Woods. It won't fly in more competitive leagues, though.

Good tight ends are hard to find in fantasy football, but offering up someone like Tyler Conklin or Eric Ebron could make a deal happen. You could dump off Teddy Bridgewater for Woods, as the Denver Broncos will likely go a different route next season.

Being that Robert Woods won't play again this season, you could swing a cheap trade to snag a potential top-15 wide receiver for 2022.

