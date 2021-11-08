NFL Fantasy Outlook: Is DeSean Jackson Worth Picking Up?

DeSean Jackson is reportedly singing with the Las Vegas Raiders. The 35-year-old wide receiver posted the news on Instagram and told ESPN reporter Josina Anderson about it. After asking to be released by the Los Angeles Rams, Jackson’s destination included many playoff contenders such as the Raiders, the Green Bay Packers, and the New Orleans Saints.

DeSean Jackson was a second-round draft pick for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008, and immediately became a field-stretching deep threat. Jackson will presumably fill that same role for the Raiders that Henry Ruggs III previously occupied.

Ruggs was released earlier this week after being charged with a DUI from an automobile accident that killed one woman and her dog.

Is WR DeSean Jackson worth a pickup in fantasy football?

If you have space on your bench or are desperate for help from your wide receiver corps, DeSean Jackson is worth a shot on your fantasy team. The 35-year-old wide receiver has his speed, and like any other wide receiver, the issue is usually volume and usage. Fantasy managers needing depth or a WR3/WR4 replacement can certainly use Jackson on their team.

Coming of the bench in seven games with the Rams, Jackson caught eight passes for 221 yards with 1 touchdown. Incredibly, he averaged 27.6 yards per catch. The Rams are a top team in the NFC and have no trouble scoring. DeSean Jackson played behind league leader Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and emerging Van Jefferson. Jefferson’s presence and outside speed presence makes Jackson’s roster spot redundant.

With the Raiders competing for the AFC West because the Kansas City Chiefs are having a down season so far, they will use DeSean Jackson more, especially now that Ruggs is no longer with the team. Additionally, Jackson will provide a veteran presence in the wide receiver room that includes Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards. Tight end Darren Waller is quarterback David Carr’s receiving option, too, but Jackson could easily soak up significant targets behind Waller and Renfrow.

Look no further than today’s game where the Raiders lost to the New York Giants and did not have a completion longer than 24 yards. DeSean Jackson will perfectly fill the deep-threat role that the Raiders will need to keep pace with the Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Denver Broncos out west.

It doesn't take much for DeSean Jackson to be fantasy relevant because his game is so efficient. Jackson led the NFL in four different seasons in average yards per catch for three different teams (Philadelphia, Washington and Tampa Bay).

He needs only 3-4 deep targets a game and hitting even just one long bomb for a touchdown can give your fantasy team a boost in the flex position.

