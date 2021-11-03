3 potential landing spots for WR DeSean Jackson after Rams release 

The Los Angeles Rams have released wide receiver DeSean Jackson. When the 34-year old signed for the Rams, it was thought he would be a massive factor in Sean McVay's offense.

A deep threat like Jackson in a receiving corps with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Tyler Higbee was thought to be a game-changing acquisition.

However, it has not turned out that way. In his six games for the Rams this year, Jackson has a total of 13 targets and only eight catches. His best outing came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he caught three passes for 120 yards and a touchdown.

With his deep threat ability, Jackson could be a significant contributor to another team. So which teams should look to sign the veteran?

Potential landing spots for DeSean Jackson

#1 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are suddenly looking quite good again. Mac Jones is a capable quarterback. The defense and special teams are stout as they always have been under Bill Belichick. Receivers like Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, tight end Hunter Henry and Kendrick Bourne are part of an ever-improving offense. The only thing that is missing from the Patriots team is a deep threat.

Adding in Jackson's ability to take the top off a defense could be the missing piece for the Patriots' offense. New England is a playoff team, albeit just and with the addition of Jackson, it could go a long way to the Patriots potentially winning a playoff game and giving Jones another weapon to throw to.

#2 - Los Angeles Chargers

Jackson could stay in L.A. with the Chargers and add another piece around Justin Herbert. With Mike Williams and Keenan Allen the top receivers, but then it drops off a cliff.

Running back Austin Ekeler caught six passes for 60 yards against the Patriots and the Chargers need depth if either Williams or Allen are unavailable.

Out of Herbert's 18 completions on Sunday, Allen and Williams accounted for 12 of them. Adding Jackson's deep threat ability would open up the field for Herbert, and unlike Matt Stafford, Herbert would not under-throw Jackson.

#3 - Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers has campaigned for another weapon on the offensive side. With Davante Adams and Allen Lazard as the primary receivers, having Jackson split out wide could be a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Jackson wants more playing time and is willing to leave a #Rams will be cutting veteran speed threat, WR DeSean Jackson, according to @JFowlerESPN Jackson wants more playing time and is willing to leave a Super Bowl contending team to get it. #Rams will be cutting veteran speed threat, WR DeSean Jackson, according to @JFowlerESPN Jackson wants more playing time and is willing to leave a Super Bowl contending team to get it.

If Adams lines up on one side and Jackson on the other, the defense can only double one. If there's one quarterback that can take advantage of that, it's Rodgers.

There is an unhealthy reliance on Adams from Rodgers and although he did show he can win without him. But adding another receiver of Jackson's caliber could be the last piece in the Packers Super Bowl puzzle.

