"People are going to make mistakes" - Dana White chimes in on Raiders Henry Ruggs III and Damon Arnette incidents

As UFC President, Dana White has seen his fair share of mishaps with athletes. From Conor McGregor to Jon "Bones" Jones, White has witnessed his fighters get into all sorts of trouble with the law.

Perhaps this is why White felt it appropriate to chime in on the issues regarding the Las Vegas Raiders and one of their (now) former players and a current player.

After an abysmal 8-8 record in 2020, the Las Vegas Raiders are off to a 5-2 start this season. Sadly for the Raiders organization, that's not what has been making headlines lately.

First it was now former head coach Jon Gruden's email scandal that led to his resignation from the team. The Raiders then promoted Rich Bisaccia from assistant coach and special teams coordinator to the interim position, which is likely an audition for him to get the starting job.

Earlier this week, devastating news was revealed of a tragic car accident caused by wide receiver Henry Ruggs III that killed a young woman and her dog and left his girlfriend with serious injuries. Ruggs was charged with a DUI that resulted in death and has since been released on bail.

The Raiders released Ruggs from the team just a few hours after the incident.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Prosecutors added two felonies and a misdemeanor count to charges against Henry Ruggs III.



The additional felonies include DUI and reckless driving charges due to injuries sustained by his passenger and girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington. Prosecutors added two felonies and a misdemeanor count to charges against Henry Ruggs III. The additional felonies include DUI and reckless driving charges due to injuries sustained by his passenger and girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington. https://t.co/7sy40D7XKr

Then, later this week, Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was seen in a video online holding a gun and threatening unnamed people. This is not the first time that Arnette has been in trouble; he is currently named in a quite a few lawsuits, one of which includes a car accident he was involved with in October 2020 when he was running late on the way to the Las Vegas Raiders facility.

As many continue to question whether some of these incidents could be connected to the Raiders organization's move from Oakland to Las Vegas, a well-known member of the Vegas community is saying otherwise.

UFC's Dana White says Raiders current issues not related to Las Vegas move

Dana White has been a part of the Las Vegas community for a long time. This weekend, he was asked by reporters about his thoughts on the Raiders' current legal issues and whether or not he feels they are associated with their new location in Sin City.

White said that people are going to make mistakes and make poor judgment no matter which city they live or work in.

White continued:

"People are going to make mistakes, and bad things happen every day, no matter what city you're in."

White did say that if a person is going to get into trouble, then Las Vegas is essentially the wrong place for them, because it's easy to get into trouble if that is what you are doing. But he then added that the same thing could happen in Los Angeles.

"Listen, Vegas is a tough city and so is L.A., Go spend a weekend in L.A. It's the same thing. It is what it is."

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports trib.al/RZomI2F Dana White -- an absolute Las Vegas legend -- tells TMZ Sports moving to Sin City is not the reason for the Raiders' off-field woes ... explaining bad things happen in every major city. trib.al/RZomI2F Dana White -- an absolute Las Vegas legend -- tells TMZ Sports moving to Sin City is not the reason for the Raiders' off-field woes ... explaining bad things happen in every major city.

Dana White was then asked by reporters if he had any advice for Las Vegas Raiders team owner Mark Davis amidst his team's current issues.

"No, 'cause, I get enough trouble keeping my guys out of trouble."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Las Vegas Raiders will now try to move on from off-field issues and focus on the gridiron. The Raiders will face the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

Edited by LeRon Haire