NFL Trade Rumors: 5 players that need a change of scenery heading into training camp

With NFL teams addressing their needs before training camp, there are always some trades that happen during July and August, as teams want their new players to get some practice with the new team before the season kicks off.

Where some teams see this as an opportunity to strengthen their roster before September, others see this as an opportunity to collect assets with players where the relationship didn't work out the way they expected. That's why the trade market gets hot just before the season starts.

Five players that need a change of scenery heading into training camp

N'Keal Harry, New England Patriots

After two years, it's clear the relationship between Harry and the Patriots won't work out, and the receiver has already publicly asked for a trade. He couldn't provide an impact for a team that needed him a lot during the last two seasons and, now, the Patriots are looking to trade him as they have better options on the roster.

Harry is a strong receiver whose main qualities are in his ability to make contested catches and to outmuscle cornerbacks during the route. Any team who trades for him should know they ain't getting a burner, but in the right fit he can provide some receiving help.

Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

Ertz is a Philadelphia Eagles legend forever, but both parties want to move on from this relationship now. Trade is the most probable scenario, as Ertz would be an excellent reinforcement for a contender, and the Eagles need to amass the most draft picks they can.

Philadelphia Eagles v Green Bay Packers

After Ertz was unable to get the contract extension he wanted last season, he had a fallout with general manager Howie Roseman in front of the whole team. The Buffalo Bills seem to be interested in a trade for Ertz.

Damon Arnette, Las Vegas Raiders

Arnette was a first-round pick in 2020, but the mistake was so big that he's thought to be dispensable for the Raiders after just one year. He's probably not going to be a starter and he doesn't have the confidence of the coaching staff, so he may be traded.

The Raiders drafted CB Damon Arnette in the first round last year, a pick experts called a reach.



Now, @VicTafur says that – after watching minicamp practices this week and talking to people in the building – Arnette has become almost an after-thought: https://t.co/oOEJrOybsC pic.twitter.com/cKnAY3dlVA — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 18, 2021

Everybody was shocked when the Raiders made Arnette a first-round pick last year. As it turns out, trying to play the smartest in the room has backfired for Las Vegas, who certainly won't get a first-round pick back in a trade for Arnette.

Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears

Miller was a huge disappointment for the Bears last season when everybody expected him to continue developing. Now, as the Bears have a more solid number two option in Damiere Byrd, they may look to cash in on his upside and trade him.

With only 26 years old and still on a rookie contract, the Bears could net a third- or fourth-round pick in a trade. A fresh start may be best for Miller.

Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys

It was a spectacular fall from Vander Esch after his second-team All-Pro indication in his first year in the league and clearly he's an afterthought in Dallas as of now.

Leighton Vander Esch has missed 13 gms over the last 2 yrs and his missed tackle % has been greater than 15% over this span



DAL declined his 5th yr option and is heading into the last yr of his rookie contract — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) July 12, 2021

With Micah Parsons on the roster, Vander Esch is now a trade candidate as he'll be the backup MLB and his fifth-year option was not previously exerced. If the Cowboys get a day 2 pick for him in a trade, this would be a win for the franchise.

