2021 NFL Draft Results: Which team had the worst draft picks?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Las Vegas Raiders
Walter Sharp
ANALYST
Modified 2 hr ago
The Las Vegas Raiders had a rough three days during the 2021 NFL Draft as they reached on almost every pick but one. The Raiders made their biggest reach in the first-round, after which they continued to stick with that plan throughout the draft.

2021 NFL Draft Results: Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

2021 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders made their first reach of the 2021 NFL Draft on Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, who started at guard for Alabama during the 2018 college football season. If the Las Vegas Raiders want to get the most out of Alex Leatherwood, they'll need to move him back to the interior of the offensive line.

2021 NFL Draft Results: Las Vegas Raiders second-round pick Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

TCU Safety Trevon Moehrig

Trevon Moehrig is the only solid draft selection the Las Vegas Raiders picked during the 2021 NFL Draft. Moehrig could've been their first-round pick and that would've been okay with a lot of the Raiders fan base. Trevon Moehrig fills a big need for the Raiders defense and plays the pass better than both safeties on the Raiders roster.

2021 NFL Draft Results: Las Vegas Raiders third-round pick Malcolm Koonce, LB, Buffalo

Buffalo LB Malcolm Koonce

The Las Vegas Raiders picked up a fifth-round talent in the third-round. Las Vegas is hoping that lightning will strike twice and Koonce will turn out like Khalil Mack. Then again, the Raiders traded Mack to the Bears, so it's hard to tell what their angle was with this pick.

2021 NFL Draft Results: Las Vegas Raiders reach on two more safeties

The Las Vegas Raiders went safety happy after picking Malcolm Koonce as they selected Divine Deablo and Tyree Gillespie. Deablo was announced as a linebacker during the Raiders selection.

If that's the plan for the Raiders, they'll definitely need to bulk up Divine Deablo if they want him to play linebacker. Tyree Gillespie is a great tackler but he doesn't possess the ball hawking mentality or the playmaker mentality. The Raiders used their fourth-round pick on a player that will make an impact on their special teams.

2021 NFL Draft Results: Las Vegas Raiders fifth-round pick Nate Hobbs, CB, Illinois

Illinois CB Nate Hobbs

Nate Hobbs has average size and possesses quick feet with good speed. This is another questionable pick by the Raiders. Hobbs doesn't have the playmaker mentality and has some experience in returning kicks. He wasn't ranked by ESPN when it came to the 2021 NFL Draft.

2021 NFL Draft Results: Las Vegas Raiders seventh-round pick Jimmy Morrissey, C, Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh C Jimmy Morrissey

The Las Vegas Raiders needed help on their offensive line. Jimmy Morrissey is at his best when he's combo-blocking. He'll help the Raiders in run blocking, but he doesn't block well if he doesn't win with his hands in pass blocking.

Published 02 May 2021, 13:22 IST
NFL Draft Oakland Raiders NFL Draft Prospects NFL Draft Results NFL Draft
