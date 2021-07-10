NFL trade rumors: 3 reasons why N'Keal Harry should veer away from the San Francisco 49ers

A trade request is N'Keal Harry's apparent need of the hour. The young receiver has seemingly had enough of the stoic, work-obsessed culture in New England and wishes to land somewhere else.

Just like anyone about to leave a job, Harry has some places he would love to land. On the other hand, there are some places where he's an uncomfortable fit, one among them being San Francisco.

Here are three reasons why N'Keal Harry should not look towards the San Francisco 49ers to resurrect his NFL career.

Why N'Keal Harry and the San Francisco 49ers don't make a good fit

#1 - Harry does not elevate the 49ers' roster

N'Keal Harry is coming off a pivotal second season with the New England Patriots. His rookie season was nearly a scratch as he had only 12 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns. While his second season was better, it was barely an improvement. In 2020, Harry caught 33 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

The 49ers need receiving help, but they already have plenty of talent capable of earning between 100 and 300 yards per season. Why should the 49ers pay for something they already have?

#2 - N'Keal Harry can't elevate one of the worst passing games of 2020 all by himself

The New England Patriots badly needed a better receiver corps. As a result, they drafted N'Keal Harry in the first round. Instead, the passing offense hit a brick wall.

In 2020, the New England Patriots earned only 180.6 yards per game through the air. This ranked them 30th overall in the category. While Cam Newton was part of the issue, N'Keal Harry was simply unable to elevate the team with his meager production.

Put simply, if he cannot boost one of the worst passing offenses in the league, it's difficult to see him elevating the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners already have more talent than the Patriots at receiver, which leaves little room for N'Keal Harry to do his thing.

Statement from #Patriots WR N’Keal Harry’s agent Jamal Tooson, who has formally requested a trade for the 2019 first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/3xdJbbar28 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 6, 2021

#3 - Priced out

N'Keal Harry might be worth kicking the tires as a free pickup. However, as a trade candidate, almost any price is too steep.

The New England Patriots will also be vastly overpricing him after they spent a first-round pick on the receiver. The lowballing and the hope of a fourth-round pick at worst makes this a difficult deal.

John Lynch

Both parties value the player differently, so there will likely be no deal. It's almost like the Patriots are one of the many people on "Pawn Stars" who try to sell something that the Pawnshop has no interest in.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha