Bill Belichick draft busts: Is N'Keal Harry another casualty of Belichick's first-round pick weakness?

If there's one thing Bill Belichick has done poorly in the past, it's draft first-round talent. Bill Belichick seems to be better at picking in the late rounds than in the first few.

N'Keal Harry may just be another casualty of the New England Patriots head coach's first-round selection issue. On Tuesday, Harry's agent Jalan Tooson released a statement about his client's future with the New England Patriots. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo broke the news on his Twitter account.

"For the past several months, I have been working in cooperation with the Patriots behind the scenes to put a plan in place to allow N'Keal to thrive in New England. Through two seasons, he has 86 targets, which obviously hadn't met the Patriots and N'Keal's expectations when they drafted a dominant downfield threat who was virtually unstoppable at the point of attack in college. Following numerous conversations with the Patriots, I believe it's time for a fresh start and best for both parties if N'Keal moves on before starting training camp. That is why I have informed the Patriots today I am formally requesting a trade on behalf of my client."

So far, N'Keal Harry has caught 45 passes for 414 receiving yards and four touchdowns for the New England Patriots. Harry played one season with Tom Brady and caught 12 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He had a more prominent role in the Patriots offense in 2020, but it still didn't meet his standards.

Unfortunately, N'Keal Harry's career with the Patriots could be approaching its end, which is quite an issue for a man Belichick selected with the 32nd overall pick in 2019.

Why have Bill Belichick's draft selections been hit and miss?

Bill Belichick's draft history will not go down as one of his many, many strengths as a head coach. Belichick has nailed draft picks and failed on selections in roughly equal measure.

Unfortunately, the Patriots HC has had marginally more misses than hits. Here are the draft picks that have been a success in New England, and the draft picks that have been a bust for the Patriots.

Bill Belichick's first-round draft selections that have worked out in New England

Richard Seymour: Seymour was selected sixth overall by the New England Patriots during the 2001 NFL Draft. Bill Belichick and the Patriots made a great selection with Richard Seymour. The former first-rounder helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls in his eight seasons with the franchise.

Vince Wilfork: Wilfork was a massive success, and Patriots fans may argue that he's Bill Belichick's best draft pick. Big Vince Wilfork registered 352 tackles, 16 sacks and five forced fumbles for New England. Bill Belichick also went on record stating that Wilfork was the best defensive lineman he has ever coached.

Devin McCourty: McCourty has made quite an impact with New England. He has been selected as a team captain for the last ten seasons. Devin McCourty may go down as one of the best defensive backs in Patriots history, having won three Super Bowls.

Other notable draft picks that have been a success: Logan Mankins, Dont'a Hightower, Chandler Jones, Nate Soldier, Jerod Mayo, Ty Warren.

Bill Belichick's first-round draft picks that didn't pan out

Dominique Easley: Easley only made 22 appearances for the New England Patriots before being released in 2016. Ultimately, his knee injuries pushed him out of the league in 2018. Dominique Easley was never able to live up to the hype.

Isaiah Wynn: Wynn is another New England Patriots draft selection who has failed to stay healthy. Isaiah Wynn missed eight games during the 2019 season and missed six games in 2020 with a knee injury. His worst damage was during his rookie season when he tore his Achilles and missed the entire season.

N'Keal Harry: The most recent bust in Bill Belichick's draft selections is wide receiver N'Keal Harry. Belichick selected Harry with the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. There were high hopes for N'Keal Harry, but he has failed to live up to expectations so far. Harry's agent feels that the Patriots have not utilized the young wide receiver to the best of their abilities.

Laurence Maroney: Maroney was the second running back off the board in the 2006 NFL Draft. Laurence Maroney played his best season during the 2007 season. Unfortunately for the Patriots, that was his last successful season.

Sony Michel: Sony Michel is yet to prove his worth as a first-round selection. Michel is entering a make-or-break season in 2021, and his performance will determine his future. As things stand, Sony Michel's career in New England hasn't been exceptional, and he will be another entry in Bill Belichick's draft bust section.

Other notable draft picks that haven't worked: Daniel Graham, Malcom Brown, Brandon Meriweather, Benjamin Watson

