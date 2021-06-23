NFL Trade Rumors: 3 Teams That Can Afford Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz

It's quite a surprise that tight end Zach Ertz has not been moved by the Philadelphia Eagles yet.

Trade rumors have been swirling since before the 2021 NFL draft, but Ertz remains with the Eagles. With training camp fast approaching, Zach Ertz is not expected to report as the rumors of a possible trade continue to surround the veteran.

The three-time Pro Bowler was one of the elite tight ends in the league just over a year ago, but an ankle sprain limited him to just 11 games, 36 catches, 335 yards and a touchdown last season. In the three seasons before 2020, he averaged 93 catches, 968 yards, and seven touchdowns per year.

Between the high asking price and questions on whether his decline is permanent, it's been hard to find a willing suitor. A few teams have a void at the tight end position and the Eagles could pull the trigger soon.

There are a few interested teams that can afford to take on his $8.5 million salary and $12.7 million cap hit for 2021.

Zach Ertz had a heartfelt message to Philadelphia after what could have been his final game as an Eagle.😥 pic.twitter.com/2LfDdyFqsT — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 4, 2021

NFL Teams That Can Afford Zach Ertz

#1 - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are loaded with talent on offense but tight end seems to be an area of concern for the team. 2018 third-round pick Dawson Knox has been a starter the last two seasons but isn't a superstar talent.

The Bills were in the running for Zach Ertz but couldn't afford to take him on. Since then, wide receiver Stefon Diggs has restructured his deal to create $8 million in cap space. The predicted asking price would be a second or third-round pick and the Bills don't necessarily need Ertz.

However, the Bills are in a "win-now" mode and Ertz could put them over the edge in the playoffs. It would be a risk though with the draft capital they would have to give up. The Vegas odds for the Bills are +200.

#2 - Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville's current tight ends include former Carolina Panthers backup Chris Manhertz, fifth-round pick Luke Farrell, 2020 sixth-round pick Tyler Davis, Tim Tebow and James O'Shaughnessy. Rookie QB Trevor Lawrence could use a trustworthy option at tight end as he progresses through the NFL and Zach Ertz fits the bill.

The Jaguars have the money to take a chance on Zach Ertz. He could easily beat out any other player on the depth chart and play a pivotal role on the team. Jacksonville's Vegas odds are at +700, mostly because they have more talent than the Bills at the position.

#3 - Los Angeles Chargers

The LA Chargers lost Hunter Henry to the New England Patriots this offseason and have a void at the tight end position.

Donald Parham is a red-zone threat but not quite a true starter yet. Jared Cook is past his prime but could pair well with Zach Ertz. The Chargers have about $19 million available but would only accept a trade if they had to give a fourth-round pick or lower. Justin Herbert needs more weapons around him and Ertz would be a bargain piece.

Edited by jay.loke710