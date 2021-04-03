2021 NFL Draft: 5 predictions for Trevor Lawrence in his rookie season

Trevor Lawrence is the no. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has mentioned that they are going in the direction, as they plan to select Lawrence with their no. 1 pick. It would take an unlikely sequence of events for it not to happen.

Selected no. 1 overall is a great accomplishment for any college athlete, but some would say that's the easy part. The difficult part is living up to the hype of being the no. 1 selection in the NFL.

With Trevor Lawrence being the projected number one overall pick, let's take a look at five predictions for Lawrence's rookie season.

#1 Trevor Lawrence to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award

Trevor Lawrence has the skillset to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2021.

Jacksonville have gone out and signed the right pieces to help Lawrence have a successful start to his NFL career. The Jaguars will look to add more talent to their offensive line and wide receiver position during the upcoming draft.

Trevor Lawrence's Rookie Stat Predictions

Completion percentage: 68.

Passing yards: 4,545.

Passing touchdowns: 32.

Interceptions: 12.

#2 Trevor Lawrence to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars to a winning season as a rookie

Trevor Lawrence could have a similar season as Justin Herbert's rookie season with the Chargers.

There's a good chance that Lawrence could lead the Jaguars to a winning record in 2021. Jacksonville play in a division that is usually wide open. The AFC South hasn't been controlled by one team like other divisions in the NFL, so anything is possible for Lawrence.

Jacksonville's 2021 win/loss record: 9-8.

#3 Trevor Lawrence to take the Jaguars to the playoffs in 2021

The improvements that the Jacksonville Jaguars made in defense could definitely help Lawrence when it comes to making the playoffs in 2021.

If the Jaguars didn't make the moves they did in defense, it would've been too much work for Lawrence to tackle alone. With a little help in defense and a standout rookie season, Jacksonville have a shot at making the playoffs.

Jacksonville Jaguars win/loss and playoff prediction: 11-6; Jacksonville to lose Wild Card game.

#4 Trevor Lawrence to lead the Jaguars to an AFC South division title and a playoff win

This may be a long shot, but in the AFC South, anything is possible. When looking at the AFC South in 2021, the division is wide open, with only the Titans bringing back most of their players from 2020.

Indianapolis will have a new quarterback, and the Houston Texans are rebuilding with off-the-field issues. If there was a time for a rookie quarterback to come in and win a division, it's in 2021.

Jacksonville Jaguars win/loss and playoff win prediction: 12-5; Jacksonville to win their home playoff game but lose in the Divisional Round.

#5 Trevor Lawrence could be a complete bust

This is something every NFL team fears when drafting a quarterback with the no. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, especially a quarterback with as much hype as Lawrence.

The Jaguars are essentially placing their entire hopes on a rookie's shoulders, so it's possible that the responsibility could be too much for him to overcome.

Jacksonville Jaguars struggle: win/loss record 3-14; miss playoffs and pick in the top 10 again in 2022.