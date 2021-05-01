Who is Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa Mowry?

Just weeks before the NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence married his high school sweetheart Marissa Mowry earlier this month in South Carolina. When Jacksonville Jaguars fans found out about his upcoming wedding and wedding registry, they began purchasing gifts and sending money to their potential future quarterback, which included a $300 smart toaster. In return, Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry committed to donating $20,000 to charities in the Jacksonville area, which they hoped would soon be their new home.

On night one of the NFL Draft, Marissa Mowry was right next to Lawrence as he received the call while surrounded by their families in South Carolina, following an announcement that he would be joining the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With so much screen time, football around the country wanted to know more about the new Mrs. Lawrence. So who is Marissa Mowry?

Marissa Mowry began dating Trevor Lawrence in 2014 when they were students at Cartersville High School in Cartersville, Georgia. When Lawrence left to play college football at Clemson University, Mowry committed to playing soccer at the nearby Anderson University, just about fifteen miles from Clemson. Mowry was a three-year starter at forward. Marissa Mowry has also signed a modeling contract with MP Management.

Marissa Mowry and Trevor Lawrence raised money during the pandemic with the, "Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry Covid-19 Relief Fund" that helped families in Georgia and South Carolina who were directly affected by the Covid-19 relief. Originally, Marissa Mowry and Trevor had started a "Go FundMe" to raise money but the account was stopped by the NCAA due to violations of using an athlete's name. It was then rebranded with both of their names and included athletes from around the country who signed up to help raise money and help those who were in need during such a difficult time.

In July 2020, Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry announced their engagement, with details of how Lawrence proposed at Memorial Stadium, home of the Clemson Tigers football team.

Marissa Mowry and Lawrence married on Saturday, April 10, 2021 in Bluffton, South Carolina, which happened to be the same day that NFL Draft prospects were supposed to do in-person physicals in Indianapolis. Clearly, his absence was excused and his medical records were made public for teams to view.

Marissa Mowry has now become one of the most talked about NFL wives as Trevor Lawrence enters his NFL career.