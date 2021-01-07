2021 NFL Draft: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence declares for the draft

The wait is finally over. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has officially declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Lawrence has been the first pick in most NFL Mock Drafts since his freshman year at Clemson. He has been labeled as a generational talent, and some scouts have called him the best college football quarterback in recent memory.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have locked up the number one pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after they finished the 2020 NFL Season with a 2-14 record. It's practically a lock that the Jaguars will select Lawrence, as the Clemson QB could become a franchise player.

There's a very small chance that Trevor Lawrence will play for someone other than the Jaguars next year. If the team accepts a trade for the pick, he'll land somewhere else. But at this point, it's basically a given that Lawrence's next home is in Jacksonville.

With his college football career officially over, it's time to take a look at the three seasons Trevor Lawrence put together at Clemson.

2021 NFL Draft: Trevor Lawrence had a his legendary career at Clemson

As a college football recruit, Trevor Lawrence ranked as the top pro style quarterback in the nation. He was also ranked number six on the 247 Sports all-time football players list. Even before he played a snap for Clemson, Lawrence was on an all-time greatest players list.

The hype surrounding Trevor Lawrence's freshman season at Clemson could be compared to LeBron James' senior season at St. Vincent St. Mary. Lets dive deeper into the three years Trevor Lawrence spent at Clemson.

Trevor Lawrence's Freshman Season

Lawrence started as a true freshman at Clemson, and he lived up to all the hype behind his name. In his freshman year, he completed 65% of his passes for 3,280 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and he only threw four interceptions.

Led by Lawrence's brilliance, Clemson earned the number two seed in the College Football Playoff in 2018. In the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against Notre Dame, Lawrence threw for 327 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 30-3 blowout win. With this win, Clemson clinched a spot in the National Championship Game against Nick Saban and Alabama.

Trevor Lawrence is the greatest college football QB of all-time:



"We'll never see a kid this good. He will go into the NFL this year and be a Top 12 QB." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/I82sEAoON9 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 1, 2021

The 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship made Lawrence's college football career. As a true freshman, Lawrence led his team to a victory in the title game.

Trevor Lawrence and Clemson in 2019

Lawrence threw for 347 passing yards and three touchdowns in the 44-16 win over Alabama. He recorded back-to-back games with over 300 yards passing and three touchdowns. Clearly, Lawrence was a special player.

Trevor Lawrence's Sophomore Season

In his sophomore season, Trevor Lawrence picked up right where he left off in his first season. He passed for three or more touchdowns in eight out of the 12 regular season games for the Tigers. Lawrence recorded 3,665 passing yards and 36 touchdowns in 2019.

Lawrence led the Clemson Tigers to a win in ACC Championship Game for the second year in a row. Clemson clinched another spot in the College Football Playoff. He was destined to meet Justin Fields, another electric quarterback, in a playoff game.

Even in 2019, the two young quarterbacks were both ranked highly on NFL Draft boards. The PlayStation Fiesta Bowl felt like the National Championship in 2019. During the game, a defender hit Trevor Lawrence, but the blow brought out Lawrence's best.

The Clemson QB threw for 259 yards, and he tossed two touchdowns. He also rushed 16 times for 107 yards, and he scored one touchdown on the ground. Clemson ultimately defeated Ohio State and advanced to the National Championship Game.

This time, Clemson faced Joe Burrow and LSU Tigers. This LSU team has been noted as one of the best college football teams of all time, and they were too much for Clemson. The Tigers lost the National Championship Game to LSU by a final score of 42-25. This defeat was Lawrence's first loss during his time with Clemson.

Trevor Lawrence's Junior Season

The COVID-19 pandemic caused numerous changes in the 2020 college football season. Clemson only played one game against a non-conference opponent. But Lawrence persevered, and he delivered another incredible season.

Trevor Lawrence recorded another undefeated season. Clemson lost to Notre Dame last year, but Lawrence was out of the lineup. (He tested positive for COVID-19, and he missed several weeks.)

Clemson faced Notre Dame again in a College Football Playoff semifinal, and the Tigers easily won the game by a 34-10 score. Trevor Lawrence threw 322 passing yards, and he scored three total touchdowns.

As a result, Clemson was set for biggest rematch College Football Playoff history. The Ohio State Buckeyes and Clemson Tigers clashed again. Justin Fields capitalized on the opportunity to step out of Lawrence's shadow.

The Clemson QB still put up great numbers in Clemson's 49-28 loss to the Buckeyes. He threw for 400 yards and two touchdowns. Lawrence scored a rushing touchdown, too.

Here’s your reminder... Trevor Lawrence is the best player in the country. #Trevor4Heisman pic.twitter.com/xwIQoNwQXm — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 1, 2021

During the final minutes of the game, Lawrence and head coach Dabo Swinney had an emotional talk. Lawrence wanted to win one more trophy at Clemson, as he had his eyes on the Heisman Trophy.

On Tuesday night, Lawrence finished in second place behind wide receiver DeVonta Smith in the Heisman Trophy voting. He did not get that final award. The next day, Trevor Lawrence declared for the 2021 NFL Draft and ended his college career.

Trevor Lawrence to the Jaguars confirmed 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uJICpP07Wn — Athlete Swag (@AthleteSwag) January 6, 2021

Trevor Lawrence will go down as one of the best college football quarterbacks of all time. His statistics support the argument that he's already a legendary player.

Trevor Lawrence's Career Stats at Clemson University: