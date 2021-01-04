2021 NFL Mock Draft: First Round, Picks 1-15

The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets have locked up the number one and two picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville is still looking for their franchise quarterback in this year's draft. The New York Jets could pass on a quarterback and keep Sam Darnold.

The Miami Dolphins fell just short of making the playoffs, but they still have a top-five draft pick, courtesy of the Houston Texans. Miami and Houston made a trade for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil in 2019 that would consist of Houston's 2021 NFL first round draft pick going to Miami.

Let's take a look at how the 2021 NFL Draft will shape out for picks 1-15.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a lock to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence is the best quarterback prospect coming out of college since Andrew Luck. FOX Sports analyst Colin Cowherd went on his podcast and said, "Trevor Lawrence is the best college football quarterback ever."

2. New York Jets: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)

New York Jets ended the 2020 NFL Season on a hot streak (by their standards), winning two out of their last three games to finish 2-14. This will most likely save quarterback Sam Darnold's job. The Jets will look to get Darnold more protection on the offensive line. Penei Sewell opted out of the 2020 College Football Season but is still the best offensive tackle in this draft.

3. Atlanta Falcons: Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields silenced all the chatter about BYU quarterback Zach Wilson going before him in the 2021 NFL Draft. Fields set an Ohio State record with six touchdown passes against the Clemson Tigers in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Atlanta is a great landing spot for the Buckeyes quarterback.

4. Miami Dolphins (via Houston): Ja'Marr Chase (WR, LSU)

Ja'Marr Chase is another player that opted out of the 2020 College Football Season. If anyone watched the 2019 College Football Season they know what kind of wide receiver Chase is. Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow torched everyone in college football in the 2019 season. The Dolphins are looking for weapons for their young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Chase would be a great start.

5. Philadelphia Eagles: Micah Parsons (LB, Penn State)

Micah Parsons will be the third player in the top five that opted out of the 2020 College Football Season. His absence at Penn State was critical to their defense. Parsons was not only the best player on defense but the best player on the Penn State football team in 2019. Philadelphia Eagles will be getting a generational NFL talent at the linebacker position.

6. Cincinnati Bengals: DeVonta Smith (WR, Alabama)

DeVonta Smith could potentially be the Heisman Trophy winner in the 2020 College Football Season, a rare wide receiver who is a serious contender for the award. He is one of those game-changer wide receivers that is fundamentally sound. Cincinnati Bengals will be losing veteran wide receiver A.J. Green in the next couple of years. Smith is one of those wide receivers that can come in and make an impact right away for the Bengals.

7. Carolina Panthers: Caleb Farley (CB, Virginia Tech)

Caleb Farley is the number one cornerback prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is another player that did not play in 2020. Carolina Panthers will be getting a big corner that has amazing quickness and closing speed. It was rare that we would see wide receivers run by Caleb Farley. He can be left on islands and come out on top against the top wide receivers. Farley has been seen running side-by-side with the best wide receivers in college football.

8. New York Giants: Patrick Surtain II (CB, Alabama)

New York Giants will look to address their secondary in the 2021 NFL Draft. Patrick Surtain II is another great Alabama cornerback. Surtain will bring experience to the Giants defense. He has matched up against NFL talent every weekend since the beginning of his Alabama career. Patrick Surtain II is another one of those corners that can come in and make an impact in his rookie season.

9. Detroit Lions: Zach Wilson (QB, BYU)

The Detroit Lions are a good fit for the young quarterback because they do not necessarily need Wilson to be a Week 1 starter in the 2021 NFL Season. Zach Wilson can enter his NFL rookie season and not have to carry the weight of a franchise. Wilson has put together a great three years at BYU and if he was in any other NFL Draft he would be a number one or two pick.

10. Denver Broncos: Mac Jones (QB, Alabama)

Mac Jones has put together a great 2020 College Football Season. By doing this he has landed himself in the top 10 of the 2021 NFL Draft. Denver Broncos are still unsure about their starting quarterback Drew Lock. Mac Jones would come in and give Lock some competition. Jones is one of those Alabama players that face NFL type defenses in the SEC and has came out on top.

2021 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 11-15

11. San Francisco 49ers: Wyatt Davis (OL, Ohio State)

12. Los Angeles Chargers: Rashawn Slater (OL, Northwestern)

13. New England Patriots: Kyle Pitts (TE, Florida)

14. Minnesota Vikings: Kwity Paye (DL, Michigan)

15. Dallas Cowboys: Alijah Vera-Tucker (OL, USC)