Which NFL team has the number one pick in the draft?

The 2021 NFL Draft is currently scheduled to begin on or April 29. The Jacksonville Jaguars will be kick off the festivities, as they have clinched the number one overall pick.

Coming into the season, the Jaguars were projected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL. Their over/under win total for the season was an unsightly 4.5 victories. As it turned out, Jacksonville’s season ended up being even worse than these odds predicted. Heading into their Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars find themselves with a 1-14 record, which makes them the worst team in the NFL this season.

The Jaguars' season got off to a shockingly positive start, as the team beat the Colts in the first game. But that victory was Jacksonville's best moment of the season, as they have lost 14 straight games. The Jaguars' poor quarterback play has been the team's ultimate downfall.

But Jacksonville has a perfect chance to fix that problem. The first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is expected to be Clemson University QB Trevor Lawrence. He has been the apple of NFL scouts’ eyes for quite some time, and he put up an impressive 22 touchdown passes to 4 interceptions in his third season with the school.

Here’s your reminder... Trevor Lawrence is the best player in the country. #Trevor4Heisman pic.twitter.com/xwIQoNwQXm — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 1, 2021

This performance has been a bit of decline from the 30 touchdowns and 36 touchdowns he accumulated in the two seasons before this one. But the projected top pick did miss two games this year due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Lawrence hasn't always been destined for Jacksonville. For the majority of the season, the New York Jets had the inside track on the first overall draft pick. The Jets lost the first thirteen games of the season. But the Jets have turned their season around in recent weeks.

When New York defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15, the team surrendered the pole position it had in the race for the Clemson quarterback. The Jets made matters “worse” by winning a second game against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday. So the Jaguars now hold the top selection in the draft.

Chicago Bears v Jacksonville Jaguars

Advertisement

The Jacksonville Jaguars have never had the first pick in the NFL draft, but they have drafted second overall three times. In 1995, the team selected T Tony Boselli with the second pick. He went on to become one of the franchise's most popular players as one of the team's original stars.

In 1996, the team took LB Kevin Hardy in the same slot, and in 2013, they used the number two selection on T Luke Joeckel. The Jaguars will hope to hit the jackpot with the first overall pick in 2021.