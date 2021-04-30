NFL Draft 2021: The Jacksonville Jaguars select QB Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Trevor Lawrence is everything that an NFL franchise is looking for in a quarterback. He's put together three successful seasons at Clemson University, winning a national championship. Lawrence had a successful off-season and put on a great showing at his Pro Day.

He has been the consensus number one draft pick since his freshman year with Clemson. Some say he's the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck while others have called him a generational talent.

Lawrence will now have the opportunity to show the world why he was selected with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

How will Trevor Lawrence help the Jacksonville Jaguars in his first year?

ACC Championship - Clemson v Notre Dame

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't had the opportunity to select a quarterback as talented as Trevor Lawrence. The 21-year-old will breathe new life into the Jaguars and will give their fan base something to look forward to.

Trevor Lawrence crashing the ESPN broadcast 🤣pic.twitter.com/MRzVSfz5yS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 29, 2021

Trevor Lawrence is the most NFL-ready quarterback in this year's draft and will be a Week 1 starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Not to mention, Lawrence is a serial natural winner. In his freshman season at Clemson, Trevor Lawrence defeated Alabama to win the national championship.

Lawrence made it to college football playoffs in each of his three seasons with Clemson and made it to the national championship game twice. He threw for 10,098 passing yards, 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in three seasons. Lawrence also added 943 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 231 attempts for the Clemson offense.

During the 2020 season, Trevor Lawrence won the ACC Offensive Player of the Year and the ACC Player of the Year.

Prediction For Trevor Lawrence's Rookie Season

CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Clemson v Ohio State

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made major improvements to their depth chart on both offense and defense. Jacksonville has two picks in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. As long as the Jaguars can keep Lawrence on the turf, he will have a successful rookie season.

"It's all about Trevor Lawrence teamed with Urban Meyer. This is going to be the combo that leads Jacksonville out of the wilderness. It's a Super Bowl combo." - @AdamSchein pic.twitter.com/fqe2wfGZ6O — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) April 28, 2021

Trevor Lawrence has a great chance at being the 2021-2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. The AFC South is the most unpredictable division in football and if Lawrence plays well he could lead Jacksonville to a division title. Lawrence has all the intagibles to be the best rookie quarterback in the NFL next season.