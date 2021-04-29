2021 NFL Draft: Who is projected to be drafted with the first pick?

NFL Draft Day has finally arrived and fans of the league are brimming with excitement. The Jacksonville Jaguars own the first pick in the 2021 NFL draft this year after a disappointing 2020 season where they finished with a 1-15 record.

Since then, the Jags have parted ways with head coach Doug Marrone and hired longtime college football coach Urban Meyer.

The wait is over. 🤩



📺: 2021 #NFLDraft -- 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/WSjEY4lO89 — NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2021

Who will the Jacksonville Jaguars select with the first pick in the 2021 NFL draft?

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence seems to be the obvious choice for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their rebuild. In fact, at this point in the NFL draft process, it would be more surprising if they didn't select Lawrence with the first overall pick.

Lawrence has been highly touted throughout his three years at Clemson. He and the Tigers were undefeated and won a National Championship in his freshman year in 2019. He has lost just two games in his college career and is the winningest Clemson quarterback in school history with 34 wins on his resume.

His career stats at Clemson are also quite impressive with 10,098 passing yards, 90 passing touchdowns, 18 rushing touchdowns, and 943 rushing yards in 36 starts.

Do the Jacksonville Jaguars need a quarterback?

Quite simply, yes. But then again, the same could have been said for the Jaguars in each of the last few seasons. Currently, the Jaguars have three quarterbacks on their roster: Gardner Minshew II, CJ Beathard and Jake Luton.

Minshew was drafted by the Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft. At the time, many believed he would be a future franchise quarterback, but it just never panned out for Minshew. He was given the starting job and just wasn't able to get any offense going and was replaced by Luton late in the 2020 NFL season.

Beathard was just signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars last month on a two-year deal worth $5 million. He had previously played with the San Francisco 49ers where he made 12 starts in four seasons.

The signing was a head-scratcher for some, who wondered why the Jaguars would sign a 27-year-old quarterback when they already have two on the roster and are projected to draft another. The answer to that question is depth.

Despite drafting a quarterback with the first overall pick, having depth at the position is never a bad thing.

Jacksonville Jaguars fans are convinced Lawrence is the one

Just a few weeks ago, Lawrence married his longtime girlfriend Marissa and Jaguar fans felt the need to send wedding gifts. In fact, they purchased the majority of the items on the couple's wedding registry.

The couple was so shocked and appreciative of the gesture the fans made they donated $20,000 to charities in the Jacksonville community.

Thank you @Jaguars fans. We really appreciate the wedding gifts and donations for charities of our choice! In addition to the donations, Marissa and I will also be donating $20K to charities in Jacksonville. Thanks again, we hope to be a part of your community soon🙏🏻 — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) April 18, 2021

It's safe to assume that the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to pick Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.