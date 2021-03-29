2021 NFL Draft Prospect: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence 

With the 2021 NFL Draft only 31 days away. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been the number one quarterback and number one prospect since the first set of rankings came out.

On that note, let's take a deep dive into what makes Trevor Lawrence the top overall prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect: Trevor Lawrence's Profile

-- Height: 6' 6".

-- Weight: 220 pounds.

-- Position: Quarterback.

-- School: Clemson.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect: Trevor Lawrence's Strengths

Trevor Lawrence is a generational talent at the quarterback position. He has a lot of the same qualities as that of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

Lawrence possesses great patience when working in the pocket and has tremendous awareness as well.

I asked Urban Meyer the other day, "Any real mystery you're picking Trevor Lawrence?"



New Jags coach responded, "That's certainly the direction we're headed."



Our full conversation + much more in my @NBCSports Football Morning In America column, up now: https://t.co/6i6ngP83zy pic.twitter.com/QTgRJnP8Bp — Peter King (@peter_king) March 29, 2021

During his time at Clemson, Trevor Lawrence showed that he has the ability to scan the field and can naturally look off the safety. His pocket presence alone is remarkable, with his ability to extend plays with his feet if he needs to. Lawrence has a gunslinger mentality and gets the football off quickly.

He makes great decisions with the football and has enough speed to be a threat with his feet. Trevor Lawrence can throw a good deep ball with great accuracy. He also has the ability to escape pressure and deliver the football accurately on the run.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect: Trevor Lawrence's Weaknesses

Trevor Lawrence may be the top prospect and a generational talent, but he still has areas where he can improve.

One such aspect that came to the fore was in the semi-final game against Ohio State in 2020. Lawrence, for the first time in his college career, looked rattled when he was pressured.

Most pressured dropbacks among the top 2021 Draft QBs this season:



Trevor Lawrence - 89

Justin Fields - 84

Mac Jones - 81

Zach Wilson - 79 pic.twitter.com/PoayLaKXCo — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 27, 2021

Trevor Lawrence, at times, showed a ball dip in his delivery. He is extremely confident he can make every throw. That could get him into a lot of trouble in the NFL, where he will face top-tier talent every week.

Lawrence has the ability to run the football and will need to start sliding more if he wants to have a successful NFL career without injuries. At times, he throws ill-advised throws instead of taking a sack. Lastly, Trevor Lawrence ended the 2020 college season throwing an interception in five of the last six games.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect: Trevor Lawrence's Clemson Career

Trevor Lawrence is no stranger to success since becoming the starting quarterback at Clemson.

During his time at Clemson, Trevor Lawrence never threw double-digit interceptions in any of the three seasons. All three seasons, he threw for over 3,000 passing yards and 20 or more touchdowns.

Lawrence was named the ACC Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 and also won the 2020 ACC Player of the Year.

Not to mention that in his freshman season, Lawrence led the Tigers to a perfect season and a blowout College Football Championship win over Alabama. Trevor Lawrence led the Clemson Tigers back to the National Championship in 2019-20, but his team fell short against the red-hot LSU Tigers.

Trevor Lawrence's has failed to make it to the National Championship during his junior season at Clemson, though. He's looking to take his success from college and transfer it to the NFL.

Let's take a look at some of the stats Trevor Lawrence put together during his three years at Clemson.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect: Trevor Lawrence's Career Passing Stats at Clemson

Completions: 758.

Attempts: 1,138.

Completion Percentage: 66.6.

Passing Yards: 10,098.

Passing Touchdowns: 90.

Interceptions: 17.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect: Trevor Lawrence's Career Rushing Stats at Clemson

Rushing Attempts: 231.

Rushing Yards: 943.

Rushing Yards Per Attempt: 4.1.

Rushing Touchdowns: 18.