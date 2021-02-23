2021 NFL Draft Prospects: 5 best Quarterbacks

The 2021 NFL Draft is around the corner, and the first draft will take place in Cleveland from April 29. The second round is on April 30, with the final four rounds on May 1.

The first-round selection belongs to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are looking for a quarterback.

NFL Draft Prospects: 5 Best Quarterbacks

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama

#5 NFL Draft Prospects: Mac Jones

Mac Jones has cruised through many different teams before landing in Alabama. In the 2020 season, Jones played in 13 games and had a remarkable season completing 77.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

Jones might not be the threat to gain yards running, but he is an accomplished thrower with arms that throw great accuracy, making it easy on his receivers.

The 214-pound 6'3 quarterback proved he is a leader at the collegiate level, and with time, he can grow into a professional athlete for the NFL.

Mac Jones' 464 passing yards tonight are a CFP national championship game record. His 36 completions and five passing touchdowns are both tied for the records. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) January 12, 2021

Advertisement

#4 NFL Draft Prospects: Trey Lance

In the 2020 season, Trey Lance only played one game but had a shining 2019 season. The 221 pounds 6'3 quarterback threw 28 touchdowns and no interceptions for 2,786 yards. Lance had 1,100 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.

The refinement Lance needs to make is towards his passing skills. He tends not to lead receivers or give his receivers opportunities one-on-one with throws and doesn't challenge defenders.

From my notes on North Dakota State QB Trey Lance:



"Comfortable with taking downfield shots and has the arm strength to make any throw on the field. Can hit an easy 60+ yards and still have the ball arriving with a lot of heat on it."



Two examples of his arm strength. pic.twitter.com/WxfIQVroqK — Mark Jarvis (@WhatsOnDraftNFL) April 29, 2020

#3 NFL Draft Prospects: Zach Wilson

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl - BYU v Central Florida

Advertisement

Zach Wilson is zipping his way to the top with raw electric talent. As a BYU cougar, Wilson recorded 3,692 passing yards with a 73.5 completion percentage, 33 touchdowns, and three interceptions in his junior season. He led the Cougars to a 11-1 season.

Wilson can throw fastballs into tight windows and magical passes. The 210- pound 6'3 quarterback has good feet which help him generate velocity throwing from a balanced position, or even when tossing passes off-platform throws and plays.

Teams in the draft all have some concerns with Wilson. Whether he has the speed and progression to work at a pro-level will only be known next season.

BYU QB Zach Wilson in the first half vs. UCF: 17/21 passing for 353 total yards and 5 total TDs (3 passing, 2 rushing)



Check out the ball placement on this throw pic.twitter.com/cImWQ7Ed62 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 23, 2020

#2 NFL Draft Prospects: Justin Fields

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama

Justin Fields transferred to Ohio state; however, the Covid-19 pandemic shortened his college campaign to six regular-season games. In the 2020 season, Fields put up 2,100 yards, 22 touchdowns, five rushing TD, and six interceptions.

Advertisement

Fields is a great athlete filled with potential and the ability to be a franchise quarterback. The 223-pound 6'3 quarterback has an accurate strong arm, quick mobility, and natural passing ability.

Like any collegiate player, Fields has a downside once he's locked onto his target, he holds onto the ball too long before he releases, and late throws can easily be defended.

Ohio State QB Justin Fields has officially declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.



He finished his college career with 5,701 passing yards, 67 TD, 9 INT and 1,133 rushing yards and 19 TD. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 18, 2021

#1 NFL Draft Prospects: Trevor Lawrence

CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Clemson v Ohio State

Trevor Lawrence is the coveted QB of the season, and he has the potential to be franchise-caliber.The Clemson Tiger quarterback won 34 of 36 collegiate games, three ACC Championships, and a National Title. The 220-pound 6'6 quarterback is not only ideal in size but an undeniable leader on the field.

Lawrence recorded a total passing yard of 10,098 in his first three seasons. He had 90 touchdowns and 18 rushing TD. The versatile QB has a powerful arm that completes passes and quick on the field.

Advertisement

Lawrence will need little refining with his chosen team. In the 2020 season, Lawrence had 24 passing touchdowns, 3,153 yards through the air, and eight on the ground. Lawernce had a 69.2% completion percentage while throwing only five interceptions in 10 games.

Lawrence underwent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. He is recovering and will be ready for NFL training camp.

Lawrence is considered the chosen number one pick for the 2021 draft. Everything points to him being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars.