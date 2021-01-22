NFL: Where will BYU QB Zach Wilson be drafted? | 2021 NFL Draft

Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields have been seen as the top two quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft for a while now. But BYU star Zach Wilson has thrust himself into the conversation, and onto the top of draft boards, with a remarkable 2021 season.

Most fans and analysts expect the Jacksonville Jaguars to select Lawrence with the first overall pick. Likewise, several NFL teams that need a quarterback will likely target Fields. But mock drafts are all over the place when it comes to the quarterback prospects in this class.

Fields, Wilson, and Alabama star Mac Jones could easily get drafted in the first 15 picks. But the order of these selections is wide open. NFL teams assess quarterbacks differently based on their respective schemes and values. Still, while Lawrence and Fields get all the hype, but it's clear that Wilson is a talented prospect.

Zach Wilson

6-3, 220

QB - BYU



A few observations:

🔹Timing/anticipation is baked-in. Great feel for windows/situations.

🔹Mobility WITH a purpose. Doesn’t drop his eyes. Evades, looks to pass.

Timing/anticipation is baked-in. Great feel for windows/situations. Mobility WITH a purpose. Doesn't drop his eyes. Evades, looks to pass. Fearless/decisive vertically. Not afraid to make every throw—and can.

With that being said, here's a look at Wilson's background, his collegiate career, and his projected position in the draft.

Key notes about Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson will be 22 years old during his first NFL season in 2021. Wilson is currently a construction management major at Brigham Young University.

In his three years at BYU, Wilson has appeared in three bowl games, and he has been the offensive MVP or overall MVP in all three outings.

Zach Wilson's career statistics

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl - BYU v Central Florida

Wilson set career-highs in passing attempts, completion percentage, passing yards, passing touchdowns, and passer rating in 2020. He only threw three interceptions this past season.

Wilson will leave BYU having completed 67.6% of his 837 passing attempts for 7,652 yards, 56 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 15 touchdowns in his career.

Zach Wilson's 2021 NFL Draft fits

Wilson could go to a variety of teams in the 2021 NFL Draft. Many of the teams at the top of the draft have a current or future need at quarterback. Other than the Jaguars, the Jets, Falcons, Lions, Panthers and Broncos could all select Wilson. The former BYU star probably won't slide past these teams. He'll probably be off the board after the ninth pick in the NFL Draft.

Which QB are you drafting first?



🔁 Zach Wilson, BYU

Which QB are you drafting first? Zach Wilson, BYU or Justin Fields, Ohio State

Mock Draft Predictions

In most 2021 NFL mock drafts, Wilson is projected to get picked between the second and sixth picks. The New York Jets could decide his fate with their selection. If the Jets decide to pass on Wilson, other teams could opt to trade up and select the former BYU quarterback as their new franchise QB.

In Sportskeeda's own mock draft, Wilson drops all the way to the 11th overall pick, where he would be selected by the Detroit Lions. A CBS mock draft predicts that Wilson will be the second pick in the draft, as the Houston Texans would trade up with the Jets in this scenario.

Zach Wilson is clearly one of the top quarterback prospects in this draft. Fans will just have to wait and see how he fares in the 2021 NFL Draft.