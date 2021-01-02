NFL: Top QB prospect Justin Fields leads Ohio State to the CFP National Championship Game

Led by Justin Fields, the Ohio State Buckeyes demolished the Clemson Tigers in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day. In New Orleans, top NFL Draft prospects Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence clashed in a high-stakes battle where the winner would earn a spot in the National Championship Game.

Many NFL scouts must have been watching this game. Trevor Lawrence has been the talk of the NFL for quite a while. He led the Clemson Tigers to a National Championship in his freshman year, and he is viewed as the best quarterback prospect in recent memory.

Justin Fields is seen as the second-best prospect at the position. But in the Sugar Bowl, he might have forced NFL scouts to revaluate their draft boards. He threw six touchdowns in an explosive performance.

Tonight’s Offensive Player of the Game...Ohio State’s Justin Fields. Fields broke a #SugarBowl record for six touchdowns in tonight’s game! pic.twitter.com/V8s5kW3cq6 — Allstate Sugar Bowl (@SugarBowlNola) January 2, 2021

Previously, Fields had been criticized for choking in big games. In 2019, Fields' Buckeyes lost to Lawrence's Tigers in a playoff game. But in an epic rematch, Fields proved his doubters wrong.

Justin Fields threw for nearly 400 yards against Clemson

When the lights were on bright, Justin Fields astonished everyone. His number of incompletions (six) matched the number of touchdowns he threw. Fields ended the game with 385 yards passing. Led by Field's dominance, the Buckeyes annihilated the Tigers. The final score was 49-28.

Epic performance from Justin Fields tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tO6qsTEjfk — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 2, 2021

With the win, Ohio State advances to the National Championship Game. There, the Bucketes will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in another highly anticipated contest. That game will offer another showdown between elite quarterback prospects, as Justin Fields and Alabama's Mac Jones will duel in primetime.

Justin Fields' impressive performance in the Sugar Bowl came shortly after some controversial comments from Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. Before the game, he said that he placed Ohio State in the 11th spot in the final rankings of the season.

After Friday's game, it looks like Swinney's numerical assessment of the Buckeyes can drop a "1". With another great game by Justin Fields, the Buckeyes could officially become the best team in the nation.