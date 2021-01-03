2021 NFL Draft: BYU QB Zach Wilson declares for the draft

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson wrapped up his 2020 College Football Season with a 49-23 win over the UCF Knights in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. Zach Wilson put up huge numbers in his last college football game. The junior quarterback completed 76.5% of his passes for 425 yards. He threw three touchdown passes in the victory.

Wilson put up great numbers for the BYU Cougars in the 2020 College Football Season. He's currently third in the country in passing yards with 3,692 yards this season. He is also third in the country in passing touchdowns with 33.

BYU QB Zach Wilson announced he is declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/HdnPjq7OWp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2021

Zach Wilson proved this season that he can make smart decisions with the football. Throughout his career at BYU, he did not record a season with double-digit interceptions. He came close in the 2019 College Football Season throwing nine interceptions, but he only threw three of them this past season.

NFL franchises have a big question to ask themselves. They have to wonder whether Zach Wilson the second best quarterback prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft.

How Zach Wilson matches up with Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields

In three seasons at BYU, Zach Wilson has completed 67.6% of his passes for 7,652 passing yards. He threw 56 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Wilson also rushed for 212 642 rushing yards on 212 attempts. He scored 15 touchdowns on the ground.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields impressed scouts against the Clemson Tigers in the Sugar Bowl. Fields has flown to the top of draft boards since he came to Ohio State. Fields has completed 70.3% of his passes for 5,507 passing yards, 66 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He has added 254 rushing attempts for 1,066 yards on the ground, and he has scored 19 rushing touchdowns.

Advertisement

Extremely high praise for Justin Fields from Chris Fowler. pic.twitter.com/3AbuZ7ZMNB — Eleven Warriors (@11W) January 2, 2021

For the first time in Trevor Lawrence's college football career, he looked rattled on Friday night. Ohio State's defense hit him a lot in the Sugar Bowl. The Buckeyes forced him into difficult situations all night long. But one game does not take away from Lawrence's impressive collegiate career.

If Trevor Lawrence declares for the NFL draft, he’ll exit with:



🐅 1 CFP title (2018)

🐅 3 ACC titles⁰🐅 1 CFP title game Offensive MVP

🐅 34-2 record



Remarkable CFB career pic.twitter.com/9QSe6quVQX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 2, 2021

Advertisement

In three seasons at Clemson, Trevor Lawrence has completed 66.6% of his passes for 10,098 passing yards, 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He has rushed for 943 yards, and he has scored 18 yards on the ground. Lawrence is still the number one quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he will probably be selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars if he declares for the draft.

Where does Zach Wilson fall in the 2021 NFL Draft?

Wilson could go number three overall to the Atlanta Falcons. But if Fields leads the Ohio State Buckeyes to a National Championship victory, scouts will likely rank him ahead of Wilson. So if Fields gets picked in the top five, Wilson could fall to the Detroit Lions at number nine.

CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Clemson v Ohio State

Wilson will most likely be selected between between the ninth and 16th picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. The only teams that are looking for a quarterback with those picks are the Detroit Lions, the Denver Broncos, the New England Patriots and the Washington Football Team. Zach Wilson will most likely land with either the Denver Broncos or Washington Football Team.