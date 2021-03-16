2021 NFL Draft: Updated Quarterback Rankings for March

The 2021 NFL draft is full of talent at the quarterback position. This is the best quarterback draft in recent years. With the NFL draft being 46 days away, let's take a look at the updated rankings for the quarterback position in the 2021 NFL draft.

1) 2021 NFL Draft: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Clemson v Ohio State YU v Housto

Trevor Lawrence has not moved out of the number one positional rankings all year. He is the projected first overall pick since the college football season started. Lawrence has also been the number one ranked quarterback prospect since the beginning of the college football season and has not moved.

The Clemson Tigers quarterback put on a show during his pro day with an injured shoulder. Lawrence underwent shoulder surgery and is recovering great. The Jacksonville Jaguars are projected to select Trevor Lawrence as the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

2) 2021 NFL Draft: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

BYU QB Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson has moved up to the second-ranked quarterback prospect in the 2021 NFL draft. He has moved ahead of Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Wilson showed at BYU that he can make a big play at any point in the game. His ability to throw the football with timing and anticipation separates him from a lot of the quarterbacks in this draft.

Chris Simms says Zach Wilson is "clearly the No. 1 quarterback in the draft" for him, and that there's a "separation" between him and Trevor Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/vl9Qjlvmig — Joe (@JoeRiveraSN) March 3, 2021

According to CBS Sports, Zach Wilson is the number two ranked overall prospect behind Trevor Lawrence in the entire NFL draft. There could be NFL franchises trading up to select Wilson. It's hard to say where he will land because no one really knows what the Jets are planning to do with their number 2 pick, but Wilson will not fall out of the top five.

3) 2021 NFL Draft: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama

Justin Fields was at one point a potential number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft for some fans. Things have seemed to change and he is now the third-best quarterback prospect. He has also fallen to the seventh best overall prospect in the 2021 draft.

NFL scouts fear he's a system guy at quarterback. If the system doesn't fit his style of play he may struggle. They also feel he has a hard time going through all his reads before letting the football go. Fields has all the talent to be an NFL quarterback, but he could potentially fall out of the top-10 in this year's draft after being a top prospect.

4) 2021 NFL Draft: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

North Dakota State QB Trey Lance

Trey Lance is the most interesting quarterback in this year's NFL draft. Lance put together a great career at North Dakota State University but it was only for one season. His experience is one of the questions that NFL scouts have about him.

From an athleticism standpoint, Trey Lance is definitely ready to play in the NFL but from a maturity standpoint, it is still to be determined. Lance is currently the fourth best quarterback prospect and the tenth best overall prospect in the 2021 NFL draft. Trey Lance will go in the first round but not until mid-to-late first round.

5) 2021 NFL Draft: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama

Mac Jones is coming off a historic season at the University of Alabama. Jones led the Crimson Tide to an undefeated season and a National Championship. He was patient and stayed in Alabama after playing behind Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts.

When it comes to the NFL draft, Mac Jones is a quarterback that scouts either love or hate. Some scouts believe he is one of the best quarterbacks in the draft and others are scared that he may not pan out as an NFL quarterback. Mac Jones is currently the fifth best quarterback prospect in the 2021 NFL draft and the 19th best overall prospect. He could potentially get drafted before Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL draft.

6) 2021 NFL Draft: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

Capital One Orange Bowl - Virginia v Florida

Kyle Trask is another SEC quarterback who put together a tremendous 2020 college football season. After a successful college football regular season, Kyle Trask had a rough bowl game against the Oklahoma Sooners. Trask has not gone up or down in the rankings, he has stayed put right in the middle.

The Florida quarterback has an NFL build and will be a starter at some point in his NFL career. He is not a day one starter unless he goes to a team that needs a quarterback right now. Kyle Trask will most likely go into the second or third round of the 2021 NFL draft.

7) 2021 NFL Draft: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

Former Wake Forest QB Jamie Newman

Jamie Newman was set to be the Georgia quarterback during the 2020 college football season. Newman opted out of the college football season to focus on the NFL draft. He put together a good Senior Bowl performance where he completed 10 of 14 passes for 118 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Jamie Newman is the seventh best option at quarterback and the 122nd best overall prospect during the 2021 NFL draft. Newman is a late fourth-round, early fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He will be a project for an NFL franchise, but if he's put on the right team he has the opportunity to be successful.

8) 2021 NFL Draft: Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond

Kellen Mond is another quarterback who helped his draft stock rise with his performance at the Senior Bowl. Mond completed 13 of 25 passes for 173 passing yards and two touchdowns. He brought home the Senior Bowl MVP award.

"I don't understand why there's not more talk about the guy."@CSimmsQB says it is time to stop sleeping on Kellen Mondpic.twitter.com/folRVEUfdX — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 14, 2021

Kellen Mond is currently the eighth-ranked quarterback prospect and the 123rd best overall prospect in the 2021 NFL draft. Mond is a mid-fifth-round pick during the draft. Kellen Mond has the opportunity to be a sleeper pick at the quarterback position in the 2021 NFL draft.