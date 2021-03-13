How Did North Dakota State QB Trey Lance Perform at his Pro Day?

QB Trey Lance made the most of his opportunity to raise his draft stock. The NFL Combine will not be held this year due to COVID-19 considerations, so colleges are responsible for hosting their own pro days to showcase their elite, NFL-bound talents.

Pro days are nothing new, but with the exclusion of the Combine from this year's offseason activities, they have taken on added importance. While star players attempting to break into the NFL will likely have individual workouts with different franchises, those players who might be less-desirable can use a good pro day performance to shine.

North Dakota State University QB Trey Lance is one of the stars who will likely have multiple individual workouts with different clubs, but his pro day performance may take the cake.

Verified pro-day measurements for North Dakota State QB Trey Lance:



HT: 6037

WT: 224

Hand: 9 1/8

Arm: 31 1/2

— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 12, 2021

Trey Lance impressed scouts at his pro day

30 NFL teams were represented by scouts and front office personnel at North Dakota State's pro day, and Trey Lance made the most of his opportunity to impress the audience. Lance threw 66 passes over the course of the workout under a variety of scenarios, including snaps that came in the shotgun and under center.

Trey Lance's strength is his power and his pro day performance was an excellent indicator of that, as the young signal caller showcased his ability to throw a perfect spiral at a distance greater than 50 yards. Lance's ability to hit a receiver in stride from across the field will serve him well in the NFL, where the connections between speedy receivers and pinpoint passers represent the greatest threats to a defense.

Trey Lance chose not to participate in agility and strength drills in his workout, which may disappoint some, but perhaps afforded him the opportunity to hide a few perceived weaknesses while putting his strengths on full display.

Trey Lance will likely visit with multiple teams with top-10 draft picks before the NFL Draft rolls around, and will look to build on his strong performance to secure an early selection in the draft and the financial security that comes with it.

