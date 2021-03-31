2021 NFL Mock Draft: After 49ers get No. 3, how will teams draft? First-round explained

The NFL Mock Draft 2021 projections is in full swing. Not too long ago, the San Francisco 49ers recently acquired the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, putting them in line to select and top quarterback and shaking up the draft landscape.

How will this affect the teams' draft plans? Here is a first-round mock draft to answer that question.

2021 NFL Mock Draft: First Round

CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Clemson v Ohio State

No. 1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

This is about as sure a thing as it can be in an NFL Draft. The Jaguars, rebuilding under new coach Urban Meyer, get their quarterback of the future.

No. 2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Wilson is highly-regarded as the second-best quarterback in the class, and the Jets draft him here.

No. 3. San Francisco 49ers: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Advertisement

Fields is electric, and the 49ers use their recently-acquired pick to draft him, setting up a quarterback battle between Fields and incumbent Jimmy Garoppolo.

No. 4. Atlanta Falcons: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

And just like that, the top-four quarterbacks are off the board.

No. 5. Cincinnati Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

No. 6. Miami Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

No. 7. Detroit Lions: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

No. 8. Carolina Panthers: Penei Sewell, OL, Oregon

Sewell has been one of the best offensive line prospects in years, and the Panthers get a steal through the draft here.

NFL Mock Draft: Penei Sewell is one to watch out for

I get there's some hope where #Panthers fans are concerned regarding Penei Sewell falling to No. 8.



But that will all change after Oregon's pro day on April 2. pic.twitter.com/x7XR29vfd6 — Cat Crave (@CatCraveBlog) March 27, 2021

No. 9. Denver Broncos: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

No. 10. Dallas Cowboys: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

No. 11. New York Giants: Jayson Oweh, Edge, Penn State

No. 12. Philadelphia Eagles: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

No. 13. Los Angeles Chargers: Christian Darrisaw, OL, Virginia Tech

No. 14. Minnesota Vikings: Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern

No. 15. New England Patriots: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

Advertisement

The Patriots could go for a quarterback here, but they also need help at wide receiver, which Moore would provide. The NFL Mock Draft is unpredictable.

No. 16. Arizona Cardinals: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama

No. 17. Las Vegas Raiders: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC

No. 18. Miami Dolphins: Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia

No. 19. Washington Football Team: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Washington pulls off a bit of a shocker at the NFL Mock Draft and takes the Alabama signal-caller at No. 19.

No. 20. Chicago Bears: Teven Jenkins, OL, Oklahoma State

No. 21. Indianapolis Colts: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

No. 22. Tennessee Titans: Kwity Paye, DL, Michigan

No. 23. New York Jets: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

No. 24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jalen Mayfield, OL, Michigan

NFL Mock Draft: Mayfield could land in Pittsburgh

Michigan OT Jalen Mayfield says he has spoken with the Steelers. One of many talented players in a deep tackle class. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) March 24, 2021

No. 25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jackson Carman, OL, Clemson

No. 26. Cleveland Browns: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

No. 27. Baltimore Ravens: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

No. 28. New Orleans Saints: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

No. 29. Green Bay Packers: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

No. 30. Buffalo Bills: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

No. 31. Kansas City Chiefs: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

No. 32: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jaelan Phillips, DL, Miami

The defending Super Bowl champs conclude the first round of the draft by bolstering their defensive front.