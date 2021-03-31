2021 NFL Mock Draft: After 49ers get No. 3, how will teams draft? First-round explained

The NFL Mock Draft 2021 projections is in full swing. Not too long ago, the San Francisco 49ers recently acquired the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, putting them in line to select and top quarterback and shaking up the draft landscape.
How will this affect the teams' draft plans? Here is a first-round mock draft to answer that question.
2021 NFL Mock Draft: First Round
No. 1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
This is about as sure a thing as it can be in an NFL Draft. The Jaguars, rebuilding under new coach Urban Meyer, get their quarterback of the future.
No. 2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
Wilson is highly-regarded as the second-best quarterback in the class, and the Jets draft him here.
No. 3. San Francisco 49ers: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
Fields is electric, and the 49ers use their recently-acquired pick to draft him, setting up a quarterback battle between Fields and incumbent Jimmy Garoppolo.
No. 4. Atlanta Falcons: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
And just like that, the top-four quarterbacks are off the board.
No. 5. Cincinnati Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
No. 6. Miami Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
No. 7. Detroit Lions: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
No. 8. Carolina Panthers: Penei Sewell, OL, Oregon
Sewell has been one of the best offensive line prospects in years, and the Panthers get a steal through the draft here.
NFL Mock Draft: Penei Sewell is one to watch out for
No. 9. Denver Broncos: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
No. 10. Dallas Cowboys: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
No. 11. New York Giants: Jayson Oweh, Edge, Penn State
No. 12. Philadelphia Eagles: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama
No. 13. Los Angeles Chargers: Christian Darrisaw, OL, Virginia Tech
No. 14. Minnesota Vikings: Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern
No. 15. New England Patriots: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
The Patriots could go for a quarterback here, but they also need help at wide receiver, which Moore would provide. The NFL Mock Draft is unpredictable.
No. 16. Arizona Cardinals: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama
No. 17. Las Vegas Raiders: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC
No. 18. Miami Dolphins: Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia
No. 19. Washington Football Team: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
Washington pulls off a bit of a shocker at the NFL Mock Draft and takes the Alabama signal-caller at No. 19.
No. 20. Chicago Bears: Teven Jenkins, OL, Oklahoma State
No. 21. Indianapolis Colts: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
No. 22. Tennessee Titans: Kwity Paye, DL, Michigan
No. 23. New York Jets: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
No. 24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jalen Mayfield, OL, Michigan
NFL Mock Draft: Mayfield could land in Pittsburgh
No. 25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jackson Carman, OL, Clemson
No. 26. Cleveland Browns: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
No. 27. Baltimore Ravens: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
No. 28. New Orleans Saints: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
No. 29. Green Bay Packers: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
No. 30. Buffalo Bills: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
No. 31. Kansas City Chiefs: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
No. 32: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jaelan Phillips, DL, Miami
The defending Super Bowl champs conclude the first round of the draft by bolstering their defensive front.