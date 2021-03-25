NFL 2021 Draft: What are NFL scouts saying about CB Jaycee Horn?

The 2021 NFL Draft is a little over a month away and star players have begun having their individual Pro Day's.

This is when scouts from NFL teams get a chance to see a prospect up close. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's combine is being held virtually. As a result, NFL scouts are taking advantage of player Pro Day's.

South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn is a prospect considered to be one of the best defensive backs coming into the 2021 draft and has been turning heads lately. He recently had his pro day with the Gamecocks, and NFL scouts have a lot to say about the young man.

NFL 2021 Draft: Horn expected to be off the board by the 20th pick

Horn began as a freshman CB at South Carolina and was designated as a starter for most of his freshman year. He returned in his sophomore year as a starter yet again, but would, later on, opt out of the 2020 season because the organization decided to relieve then head coach Will Muschamp.

During his Pro Day, Horn ran a 4.39 40-yard dash, but what was most impressive was his broad jump, in which he recorded an 11'1".

South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn with an 11’1” broad jump. pic.twitter.com/YUsBThM8oq — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 24, 2021

Regardless of his numbers, Horn is a big, physical corner. One could compare him to CB Xavier Rhodes, who had once been considered the best physical corner in the NFL. But he isn't the only physical corner coming into the draft, as Alabama's Patrick Surtain II and Horn share very similar traits.

Patrick Surtain II vs. Jaycee Horn: pic.twitter.com/0IIzdTGiqt — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 24, 2021

Scouts believe that Surtain II will likely be picked over Horn because the former has played more in the 2020 season. Horn could fall to the second round of the draft, making him a very intriguing pick for a team like the New York Jets or the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he could also be a top-20 pick, considering the number of prospects coming into the draft.