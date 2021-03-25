NFL Draft 2021: What is the outlook for Devonta Smith?

It's hard to do more in a college football career than Devonta Smith. Among his many accomplishments, the star Alabama wide receiver won the Heishman Trophy during a sensational 2020 season. Smith totaled 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns on 117 receptions to beat out three superstar quarterbacks for the coveted award. The Associated Press also named Smith its Player of the Year.

Devonta Smith is now one of the 2021 NFL Draft's top prospects, and many teams would love to land him. He is considered by many analysts as a potential first-round selection.

One team with a high pick that might consider drafting Smith is the Cincinnati Bengals, who hold the No. 5 overall pick. Their offense, which is being rebuilt under quarterback Joe Burrow, would surely be helped by Smith's talent and knack for big plays.

Another potential landing spot for Smith? The Detroit Lions, who have the No. 7 overall pick. Detroit desperately needs playmakers to help recently-acquired quarterback Jared Goff, and new head coach Dan Campbell and his front office may opt for Smith.

The New England Patriots may also take a look at Devonta Smith. Head coach Bill Belichick loves to acquire talented, big-name players, and having Smith on the roster would make it that much easier for whoever the Patriots' new franchise quarterback turns out to be.

Size may be a concern for Devonta Smith ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft

One of the only knocks some analysts have against Devonta Smith is his size. A thinner receiver, Smith told reporters Monday that he weighs 170 pounds, but doesn't think his weight will be an issue during his NFL career, according to ESPN.

"I feel like it's not going to be any different than college," Smith told ESPN. "I have played in the SEC. I feel like it's the toughest conference there is. I know a lot of people that are bigger than me that have more problems than me, so I'm not worried about it at all."

It certainly didn't hamper him during his college career. Devonta Smith broke the SEC record for career touchdowns, plus Alabama's career receiving-yards record, and also returned a punt for a touchdown and rushed for a score in 2020.

NFL teams love acquiring players who can contribute in a multitude of ways; it saves management money and coaches time that would be spent teaching other players to do the same job.

If scouts are convinced Devonta Smith can help out on special teams, and even occasionally carry the ball, along with starting at wide receiver, he's probably that much higher on their draft boards.