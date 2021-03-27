Jayson Oweh Pro Day 2021: NFL prospect impresses in workout

Jayson Oweh's performance in Penn State's Pro Day on Thursday was the kind prospects dream of.

The 6' 5", 257-pound defensive end wowed NFL scouts and analysts with a mix of speed and physicality as he firmly entered the 2021 NFL Draft conversation.

"Fast guys get drafted high. Explosive guys go high. He's both," an unnamed NFL scouting director told Yahoo Sports about Jayson Oweh.

Jayson Oweh's top Pro Day highlight was his 4.36 40-yard dash time, an insanely impressive number for a defensive lineman.

It was already well-known that Jayson Oweh is speedy, but his quick 40-yard dash surprised many.

He impressed in other areas, too, putting up 21 bench-press reps and running the three-cone drill in 6.83 seconds. He also had marks of 134 inches in the broad jump and 39.5 inches in the vertical jump.

Still not impressed? Jayson Oweh's arm length was measured at 34.5 inches, providing more evidence of the threat he could pose to opposing offensive linemen in the NFL.

Jayson Oweh put on a show at Penn State's Pro Day pic.twitter.com/BOhI8GDtCA — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 25, 2021

If NFL scouts weren't impressed about Jayson Oweh before, his performance on Thursday surely changed some of their minds. Fansided's Victory Bell Rings reported that an unnamed NFL scout said he has already 'pounded the table' for Jayson Oweh.

“You have to remember this is a guy who only started playing the game five years ago,” the scout told Victory Bell Rings. “After a pro day like this, that 40-time really helps him out. You start looking at people in your building and ask yourselves; ‘this guy is 6' 5" and 257 pounds and he just ran that time. When are the chances that happens again?'”

Strong Pro Day a blessing for Jayson Oweh

Indiana vs Penn State

Jayson Oweh's sensational Pro Day performance will help boost his draft stock, which is a blessing, as he often didn't perform to expectations during his college career.

Despite his superior athleticism and talent, Oweh didn't record any sacks last season after notching five in 2019. He had two sacks in just four games played as a freshman.

Oweh did, though, record 6.5 tackles for a loss last season, which may quell NFL executives' fears about his lack of sacks.

Jayson Oweh: "I'm an unorthodox guy. I can get things done my way." Adds that at the next level it's about getting it done the right way.



On zero sacks: "If you go off Indiana I would've had like 5 sacks it was just like a split second off." The Indiana tape was insane. — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) March 25, 2021

Born in Hackensack, New Jersey, Oweh played high school football at Blair Academy in Blairstown. He was a 2018 Under Armour All-American before signing with Penn State.

While at Nittany Lions, Oweh totaled 63 tackles, 13.5 tackles for a loss and seven sacks. He also forced two fumbles and defended two passes.