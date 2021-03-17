NFL Trade Rumors: Philadelphia Eagles give TE Zach Ertz permission to seek trade

The NFL Network has reported that the Philadelphia Eagles have given tight end Zach Ertz permission to seek a trade to another team. This does not come as a shock to NFL fans after the Eagles have been attempting to move the Pro Bowl tight end. An interesting piece of news that should be pointed out when it comes to Ertz is that he will not seek a new contract after he's traded.

The #Eagles have given long-time TE Zach Ertz, one of the faces of their franchise, permission to seek a trade, source said. Several teams have been engaged. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

Zach Ertz is set to hit the free agency market during the 2022 NFL off-season. With Ertz saying he is not going to seek a new deal, it makes us wonder if he is only looking for a short-term home this off-season. If that is the case, the Eagles may have to release the tight end for nothing. There is one team that could use Zach Ertz on their offense and will be okay with only having him short-term if that is what he wants.

NFL Trade Rumors: The Buffalo Bills should trade for TE Zach Ertz

Washington Football Team v Philadelphia Eagles

The Buffalo Bills and their fan base have been begging for Zach Ertz to come and play with the Bills. The request from the Bills fan base could become a reality this off-season. With the Eagles giving Ertz permission to seek a trade, it's opening the door for any franchise that he chooses.

With the New England Patriots signing both Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, Buffalo doesn't have many options through free agency. Zach Ertz is one of the top tight ends in the NFL and will bring a boost to the tight end position for the Bills. Buffalo just traded veteran tight end Lee Smith to the Atlanta Falcons to free up cap space.

That trade could've been to free up space for them to trade for Zach Ertz. The Bills have added veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Let's take a look at how Zach Ertz has become one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

Only two TEs in the #NFL have 300+ receptions, 3,000+ yards, and 20+ TDs since 2017.



Travis Kelce

Zach Ertz#Chiefs #Eagles pic.twitter.com/tRwxjcpMW3 — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) March 14, 2021

Advertisement

Zach Ertz's Career Stats

-- Receptions: 561

-- Receiving yards: 6,078 yards

-- Touchdowns: 36

Zach Ertz has not had a quarterback as talented as Josh Allen. Allen and Ertz could become the next Mahomes and Kelce. Buffalo will be able to trade draft picks at this point for Zach Ertz.

If the Buffalo Bills do end up acquiring Zach Ertz from the Philadelphia Eagles, they will definitely be in the hunt for the Super Bowl next season.