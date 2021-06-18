Philadelphia Eagles QB depth chart: starters and backup players

Three years ago, the Philadelphia Eagles had two Super Bowl-caliber quarterbacks on their roster. Today, those quarterbacks are nowhere near Philadelphia. The Eagles are now trying to jumpstart their quarterback engine and hopefully make the playoffs at the same time.

Will their quarterback situation sort itself out? Who will be the starter and backup quarterback(s) for 2021? Here's a look.

Philadelphia Eagles 2021 depth chart - Quarterbacks

Starter: Jalen Hurts

Backup: Nick Mullens

Philadelphia Eagles depth chart analysis

Nick Mullens

Starter

The Philadelphia Eagles are pinning a lot of hope on Jalen Hurts. He only played a small part of his rookie year last season. Put lightly, it was a rough year except for one game.

His best game was against the Arizona Cardinals, in which he completed 24 of 44 passes for 338 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions while suffering six sacks.

His worst game came in Week 16 against the Washington Football Team. Hurts completed only seven of 20 pass attempts and failed to score a touchdown. He also threw an interception.

The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping they get the Jalen Hurts who showed up against the Arizona Cardinals over the one who showed up against the Washington Football Team.

That said, he was consistently solid in using his legs. In his final five games of the season, Jalen Hurts earned over 60 yards three times. He also scored three touchdowns on the ground.

Backup

While ESPN currently has the Philadelphia Eagles bringing Joe Flacco into the mix, Nick Mullens seems like a better fit.

At this point, Nick Mullens is an NFL veteran. He has been in the league for three seasons and has been a part of a team that reached the Super Bowl when he was with the San Francisco 49ers.

While Joe Flacco has personally won a Super Bowl, his career has been slowly petering out since. Flacco had trouble mentoring Drew Lock and will likely have problems mentoring Jalen Hurts. Flacco is also coming off a season when the New York Jets, in a season with little to play for, chose not to test if he could suddenly get hot. The feeling throughout the league is that Joe Flacco has had his run.

Roster Move: #Eagles have agreed to terms with QB Nick Mullens. pic.twitter.com/HdaxAs3kEx — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 14, 2021

Nick Mullens is a veteran who has shown flashes at times but he's a player who has not been completely outplayed in the way that Joe Flacco has. Should the Philadelphia Eagles embrace the unknown with Mullens?

