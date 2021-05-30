Buffalo Bills Depth Chart 2021: Predicting Week 1 Offensive and Defensive starters

The Buffalo Bills will be looking to take the next step after a successful 2020 NFL campaign. They made the AFC championship game and will be gunning to appear in next year's Super Bowl.

After going 13-3 and winning the AFC East last season, the Buffalo Bills will expect no less again this campaign. Led by star quarterback Josh Allen, there´s no reason that this Buffalo squad can't get the no. 1 seed in the AFC.

Head coach Sean McDermott largely has the same team as he did last year. On that note, let's have a look at how the Buffalo Bills will likely line up in 2021.

Buffalo Bills Depth Chart 2021

Offense

Quarterback: Josh Allen, Mitch Trubisky, Jake Fromm, Davis Webb.

Running Back: Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, Matt Breida, Taiwan Jones, Antonio Williams, Christian Wade.

Fullback: Reggie Gilliam.

Wide Receiver: Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders, Gabriel Davis, Jake Kumerow, Isaiah Hodgins, Duke Williams, Tanner Gentry, Marquez Stevenson, Isaiah McKenzie, Tanner Gentry, Tre Walker, Brandon Powell.

Tight End: Dawson Knox, Jacob Hollister, Tommy Sweeney, Quintin Morris, Nate Becker.

Offensive Tackle: Dion Dawkins, Daryl Williams, Spencer Brown, Tommy Doyle, Bobby Hart, Syrus Tuitele.

Offensive Guard: Jon Feliciano, Cody Ford, Ike Boettger, Jack Anderson, Jamil Douglas, Forrest Lamp, Steven Gonzalez.

Center: Mitch Morse, Jordan Devey, Trey Adams.

Defense

Interior Defensive Line: Ed Oliver, Vernon Butler, Star Lotulelei, Justin Zimmer, Harrison Phillips, Brandin Bryant.

Edge: Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, A.J. Epenesa, Gregory Rousseau, Carlos Basham Jr., Efe Obada, Darryl Johnson Jr., Bryan Cox Jr., Mike Love.

Linebacker: Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, A.J. Klein, Tyler Matakevich, Andre Smith, Tyrel Dodson, Marquel Lee, Tyrell Adams, Mike Bell.

Cornerback: Tre’Davious White, Taron Johnson, Levi Wallace, Siran Neal, Rachad Wildgoose, Dane Jackson, Olaijah Griffin, Cameron Lewis, Nick McCloud.

Safety: Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Damar Hamlin, Jaquan Johnson, Tariq Thompson, Josh Thomas.

Special Teams

Kicker: Tyler Bass.

Punter: Matt Haack.

Long Snapper: Reid Ferguson.

Buffalo Bills Depth Chart Analysis

Offense

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen will again lead the Buffalo Bills’ offense in 2021. He had a career year last season, completing 69.2% of his passes, with 4,544 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and just ten interceptions. If he can raise his game, even more, the Buffalo Bills could be Super Bowl-bound.

Mitchell Trubisky was signed this off-season to back up Josh Allen. He got a one-year contract worth $2.5 million. The former Bears starter struggled in the windy city and will hope to get an opportunity to turn things around in Buffalo.

Jake Fromm is the third-string QB who will compete with Trubisky for the backup job.

Running backs

Mike Singletary will likely be the Buffalo Bills' starting running back again in 2021. The team will hope he perform betters in the playoffs, which may lead to him playing less snaps during the regular season.

He will be backed up by Zack Moss, who will put pressure on Singletary for the starting role this season. It will be one preseason competition to watch in Buffalo.

Wide Receivers

Stefon Diggs established himself as the star wide receiver at the Buffalo Bills last season. He led the league with 127 receptions and 1,535 receiving yards. He will be Josh Allen´s favorite target again in 2021.

Cole Beasley also had a great year in 2020. He had 967 receiving yards and four touchdowns to earn his place right behind Diggs in the depth chart.

The Buffalo Bills signed veteran NFL receiver Emmanuel Sanders to add some much-needed depth behind Diggs and Beasley. The Bills will hope he has one more productive season left in the tank.

Tight ends

Starter Jacob Hollister failed to impress last season and will be under pressure from Dawson Knox in training camp for the starting role. This is another position where the starting role is far from guaranteed, heading into the 2021 NFL season.

Offensive line

The Buffalo Bills are bringing back starters Daryl Williams, Mitch Morse and Jon Feliciano from last season. That should ensure Josh Allen is well protected again in 2021.

Backing up this group will be rookies Spencer Brown and Tommy Doyle and veterans Bobby Hart Jordan Devey and Ike Boettger.

Defense

Interior Defensive Line

Ed Oliver and Vernon Butler will continue to clog up the middle in 2021. The Buffalo Bills will want Oliver to rise to another level in his third season. He recorded 11 tackles for a loss, 14 QB hits, eight sacks and two forced fumbles in the last two seasons.

Edge

The Buffalo Bills needed some help in their pass-rush game in 2021. That's why they drafted defensive end Gregory Rousseau in the first round of this year's draft.

The Bills did bring back last year´s starters Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison, who both underperformed in 2020, registering just 9.5 sacks combined. There should be plenty of competition for the starting roles in training camp.

Linebacker

Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano and AJ Klein are the likely starters for the Buffalo Bills' linebacker core in 2021. Edmunds has proved himself to be one of the best defensive players in the NFL. After this trio, the Bills' depth at linebacker is a little weak. That is something that could be addressed before the season begins in September.

Cornerback

At cornerback, the Buffalo Bills have one of the top players in the league - Tre´Davious White - who had another outstanding year in 2020. He leads the Bills' secondary. He allowed only a 57% completion rate last season.

Levi Wallace will partner White again this season after dominating receiving groups in the AFC. They will be backed up by Taron Johnson, who had a 101-yard interception return in a playoff game for the Buffalo Bills against the Baltimore Ravens.

Safety

Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer will again be the anchors of the Buffalo Bills' secondary. The two safeties form one of the most destructive units in the NFL.

It's unlikely the tier backups will see too many snaps this season.