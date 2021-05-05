NFL Draft 2021: Who did the Los Angeles Chargers draft? Complete list of selections

The Los Angeles Chargers and new head coach Brandon Staley used the 2021 NFL draft to build the roster around quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Chargers endured a terrible season in 2020 and will hope that the players they drafted will help the team earn a playoff spot in the upcoming season.

Los Angeles Chargers' 2021 NFL Draft Selections

Here are the Chargers' selections.

#1 - Round 1, Pick 13: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

Rashawn Slater will give Justin Herbert and the Chargers the necessary protection that they need at left tackle.

Herbert was pressured 217 times in the 2020 season as he still threw 31 touchdown passes, setting a new rookie record. Slater's addition will ensure that Herbert has more time in the pocket to throw the ball.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 47: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

Asante Samuel Jr.'s name may sound familiar because his dad, Asante Samuel, played eleven seasons in the NFL.

Samuel Jr. will be a Week 1 starter in the Chargers' secondary, who struggled last season and was possibly the team's weakest unit.

Asante Samuel Jr. could be SPECIAL



Chargers got a dog in Round 2⚡️ pic.twitter.com/oRws7SJvdW — PFF (@PFF) May 2, 2021

#3 - Round 3, Pick 77: Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee

Josh Palmer adds another weapon that Justin Herbert could target next season. He is versatile and athletic, and scouts believe he would have had even better numbers throughout his college career if Tennessee had a quarterback that was consistent.

With Herbert, he will have just that, so he should have a solid rookie season.

#4 - Round 3, Pick 97: Tre' McKitty, TE, Georgia

Any other year, Tre' McKitty would have gone higher than the third round in the draft.

But due to the extraordinary number of offensive talents available in the 2021 NFL draft and a 2020 season that saw him play with more than one quarterback, his draft stock dipped a bit.

McKitty had six receptions for 108 yards along with one touchdown last season.

#5 - Round 4, Pick 118: Chris Rumph II, OLB, Duke

Like Samuel Jr., Chris Rumph II also comes from a family with a footballing background. His father, Chris Rumph Sr., played for Alabama and is currently a coach with the Chicago Bears.

Chris Rumph II is a solid pass rusher who will join Joey Bosa and form a formidable and fearsome duo.

#6 - Round 5, Pick 159: Brenden Jaimes, OT, Nebraska

Brenden Jaimes made an impact on the Nebraska offensive line for three straight seasons.

He was an honorable mention on the All Big-Ten Team and will add depth to the Chargers' offensive line.

#7 - Round 6, Pick 185: Nick Niemann, LB, Iowa

The Chargers were looking to add some depth to their linebacker unit and hence picked Iowa's Nick Niemann in the sixth round.

Nick Niemann was a solid performer for his alma mater and will be an able backup to the Chargers' starting unit.

#8 - Round 6, Pick 198: Larry Rountree III, RB, Missouri

Larry Rountree III will be third on the Chargers' running back depth chart and will most likely make his impact on special teams.

He's extremely quick and could be a good addition to the special teams.

#9 - Round 7, Pick 241: DB Mark Webb, Georgia

With their final selection of the 2021 NFL draft, the LA Chargers selected Mark Webb, who will simply provide depth and competition at training camp and could perhaps earn a practice squad.