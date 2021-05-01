NFL Draft 2021 picks so far: Complete list with all rounds

Rounds two and three of the 2021 NFL Draft concluded on Friday night, with 73 players getting their names called.
The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off the night by selecting Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell, adding to first-round selections Trevor Lawrence and Travis Ettiene.
The 2021 NFL draft will conclude with rounds four through seven at 12 PM EST on Saturday.
2021 NFL Draft First-Round Picks
1 - Jacksonville Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2 - New York Jets, Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
3 - San Francisco 49ers, Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
4 - Atlanta Falcons, Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
5 - Cincinnati Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
6 - Miami Dolphins, Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
7 - Detroit Lions, Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
8 - Carolina Panthers, Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
9 - Denver Broncos, Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
10 - Philadelphia Eagles, DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
11 - Chicago Bears, Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
12 - Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
13 - Los Angeles Chargers, Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
14 - New York Jets, Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC
15 - New England Patriots, Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
16 - Arizona Cardinals, Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
17 - Las Vegas Raiders, Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
18 - Miami Dolphins, Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami
19 - Washington Football Team, Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
20 - New York Giants, Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
21 - Indianapolis Colts, Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan
22 - Tennessee Titans, Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
23 - Minnesota Vikings from Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
24 - Pittsburgh Steelers, Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
25 - Jacksonville Jaguars, Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
26 - Cleveland Browns, Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
27 - Baltimore Bateman, WR, Minnesota
28 - New Orleans Saints, Payton Turner, DE, Houston
29 - Green Bay Packers, Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
30 - Buffalo Bills, Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
31 - Baltimore Ravens, Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
32 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington.
2021 NFL Draft Second-Round Picks
33 - Jacksonville Jaguars, Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
34 - New York Jets, Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi
35 - Denver Broncos, Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
36 - Miami Dolphins, Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
37 - Philadelphia Eagles, Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama
38 - New England Patriots, Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
39 - Chicago Bears, Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
40 - Atlanta Falcons, Richie Grant, S, Central Florida
41 - Detroit Lions, Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington
42 - Miami Dolphins, Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
43 - Las Vegas Raiders, Trevon Moehring, S, TCU
44 - Dallas Cowboys, Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
45 - Jacksonville Jaguars, Walker Little, OT, Stanford
46 - Cincinnati Bengals, Jackson Carman, G, Clemson
47 - Los Angeles Chargers, Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
48 - San Francisco 49ers, Aaron Banks, G, Notre Dame
49 - Arizona Cardinals, Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
50 - New York Giants, Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
51 - Washington Football Team, Sam Cosmi, OT, Texas
52 - Cleveland Browns, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
53 - Tennessee Titans, Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
54 - Indianapolis Colts, Dayo Odeyingbo, EDGE, Vanderbilt
55 - Pittsburgh Steelers, Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
56 - Seattle Seahawks, D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan
57 - Los Angeles Rams, Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville
58 - Kansas City Chiefs, Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
59 - Carolina Panthers, Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
60 - New Orleans Saints, Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State
61 - Buffalo Bills, Boogie Basham, EDGE, Wake Forest
62 - Green Bay Packers, Josh Myers, C, Ohio State
63 - Kansas City Chiefs, Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
64 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
2021 NFL Draft Third-Round Picks
65 - Jacksonville Jaguars, Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
66 - Minnesota Vikings, Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M
67 - Houston Texans, Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
68 - Atlanta Falcons, Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
69 - Cincinnati Bengals, Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas
70 - Carolina Panthers, Brady Christensen, OT, BYU
71 - New York Giants, Aaron Robinson, CB, Central Florida
72 - Detroit Lions, Alim McNeill, DT, North Carolina State
73 - Philadelphia Eagles, Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech
74 - Washington Football Team, Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota
75 - Dallas Cowboys, Osa Odighizuwa, DT, UCLA
76 - New Orleans Saints, Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
77 - Los Angeles Chargers, Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee
78 - Minnesota Vikings, Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina
79 - Las Vegas Raiders, Malcolm Koonce, EDGE, Buffalo
80 - Las Vegas Raiders, Divine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech
81 - Miami Dolphins, Hunter Long, TE, Boston College
82 - Washington Football Team, Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina
83 - Carolina Panthers, Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame
84 - Dallas Cowboys, Chauncey Golston, DE, Iowa
85 - Green Bay Packers, Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson
86 - Minnesota Vikings, Wyatt Davis, G, Ohio State
87 - Pittsburgh Steelers, Kendrick Green, G, Illinois
88 - San Francisco 49ers, Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State
89 - Houston Texans, Nico Collins, WR, Michigan
90 - Minnesota Vikings, Patrick Jones II, EDGE, Pittsburgh
91 - Cleveland Browns, Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn
92 - Tennessee Titans, Monty Rice, LB, Georgia
93 - Buffalo Bills, Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa
94 - Baltimore Ravens, Ben Cleveland, G, Georgia
95 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Robert Hainsey, OT, Notre Dame
96 - New England Patriots, Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma
97 - Los Angeles Chargers, Try' McKitty, TE, Georgia
98 - Denver Broncos, Quinn Meinerz, C, Wisconsin-Whitewater
99 - Dallas Cowboys, Nashon Wright, CB, Oregon State
100 - Tennessee Titans, Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
101 - Detroit Lions, Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
102 - San Francisco 49ers, Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan
103 - Los Angeles Rams, Ernest Jones, LB, South Carolina
104 - Baltimore Ravens, Brandon Stephens, CB, Southern Methodist
105 - Denver Broncos, Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State