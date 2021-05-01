NFL Draft 2021 picks so far: Complete list with all rounds

Rounds two and three of the 2021 NFL Draft concluded on Friday night, with 73 players getting their names called.

The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off the night by selecting Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell, adding to first-round selections Trevor Lawrence and Travis Ettiene.

The 2021 NFL draft will conclude with rounds four through seven at 12 PM EST on Saturday.

2021 NFL Draft First-Round Picks

1 - Jacksonville Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2 - New York Jets, Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

3 - San Francisco 49ers, Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

4 - Atlanta Falcons, Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

5 - Cincinnati Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

6 - Miami Dolphins, Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

7 - Detroit Lions, Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

8 - Carolina Panthers, Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

9 - Denver Broncos, Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

10 - Philadelphia Eagles, DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

11 - Chicago Bears, Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

12 - Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

13 - Los Angeles Chargers, Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

14 - New York Jets, Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC

15 - New England Patriots, Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

16 - Arizona Cardinals, Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

17 - Las Vegas Raiders, Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

18 - Miami Dolphins, Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami

19 - Washington Football Team, Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

20 - New York Giants, Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

21 - Indianapolis Colts, Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

22 - Tennessee Titans, Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

23 - Minnesota Vikings from Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

24 - Pittsburgh Steelers, Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

25 - Jacksonville Jaguars, Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

26 - Cleveland Browns, Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

27 - Baltimore Bateman, WR, Minnesota

28 - New Orleans Saints, Payton Turner, DE, Houston

29 - Green Bay Packers, Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

30 - Buffalo Bills, Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami

31 - Baltimore Ravens, Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

32 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington.

2021 NFL Draft Second-Round Picks

33 - Jacksonville Jaguars, Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

34 - New York Jets, Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi

35 - Denver Broncos, Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

36 - Miami Dolphins, Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

37 - Philadelphia Eagles, Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama

38 - New England Patriots, Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

39 - Chicago Bears, Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

40 - Atlanta Falcons, Richie Grant, S, Central Florida

41 - Detroit Lions, Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

42 - Miami Dolphins, Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

43 - Las Vegas Raiders, Trevon Moehring, S, TCU

44 - Dallas Cowboys, Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

45 - Jacksonville Jaguars, Walker Little, OT, Stanford

46 - Cincinnati Bengals, Jackson Carman, G, Clemson

47 - Los Angeles Chargers, Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

48 - San Francisco 49ers, Aaron Banks, G, Notre Dame

49 - Arizona Cardinals, Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

50 - New York Giants, Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

51 - Washington Football Team, Sam Cosmi, OT, Texas

52 - Cleveland Browns, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

53 - Tennessee Titans, Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

54 - Indianapolis Colts, Dayo Odeyingbo, EDGE, Vanderbilt

55 - Pittsburgh Steelers, Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

56 - Seattle Seahawks, D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

57 - Los Angeles Rams, Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

58 - Kansas City Chiefs, Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

59 - Carolina Panthers, Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

60 - New Orleans Saints, Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State

61 - Buffalo Bills, Boogie Basham, EDGE, Wake Forest

62 - Green Bay Packers, Josh Myers, C, Ohio State

63 - Kansas City Chiefs, Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

64 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

🚨Record Alert🚨



There were 8 quarterbacks selected in the first 3 rounds, the most in NFL Draft history#NFLDraft2021 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) May 1, 2021

2021 NFL Draft Third-Round Picks

65 - Jacksonville Jaguars, Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse

66 - Minnesota Vikings, Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

67 - Houston Texans, Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

68 - Atlanta Falcons, Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

69 - Cincinnati Bengals, Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas

70 - Carolina Panthers, Brady Christensen, OT, BYU

71 - New York Giants, Aaron Robinson, CB, Central Florida

72 - Detroit Lions, Alim McNeill, DT, North Carolina State

73 - Philadelphia Eagles, Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech

74 - Washington Football Team, Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota

75 - Dallas Cowboys, Osa Odighizuwa, DT, UCLA

76 - New Orleans Saints, Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

77 - Los Angeles Chargers, Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee

78 - Minnesota Vikings, Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

79 - Las Vegas Raiders, Malcolm Koonce, EDGE, Buffalo

80 - Las Vegas Raiders, Divine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech

81 - Miami Dolphins, Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

82 - Washington Football Team, Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

83 - Carolina Panthers, Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame

84 - Dallas Cowboys, Chauncey Golston, DE, Iowa

85 - Green Bay Packers, Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

86 - Minnesota Vikings, Wyatt Davis, G, Ohio State

87 - Pittsburgh Steelers, Kendrick Green, G, Illinois

88 - San Francisco 49ers, Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State

89 - Houston Texans, Nico Collins, WR, Michigan

90 - Minnesota Vikings, Patrick Jones II, EDGE, Pittsburgh

91 - Cleveland Browns, Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn

92 - Tennessee Titans, Monty Rice, LB, Georgia

93 - Buffalo Bills, Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa

94 - Baltimore Ravens, Ben Cleveland, G, Georgia

95 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Robert Hainsey, OT, Notre Dame

96 - New England Patriots, Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma

97 - Los Angeles Chargers, Try' McKitty, TE, Georgia

98 - Denver Broncos, Quinn Meinerz, C, Wisconsin-Whitewater

99 - Dallas Cowboys, Nashon Wright, CB, Oregon State

100 - Tennessee Titans, Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

101 - Detroit Lions, Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

102 - San Francisco 49ers, Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan

103 - Los Angeles Rams, Ernest Jones, LB, South Carolina

104 - Baltimore Ravens, Brandon Stephens, CB, Southern Methodist

105 - Denver Broncos, Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

Round 3 in the books! Did your team get better today? 🤔#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/5SE5zfF5Zu — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) May 1, 2021