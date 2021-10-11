NFL Rumors: Jon Gruden to be fired? Pressure mounts on Raiders to sack HC after more emails surface

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden may once again join the "Fired Football Coaches Association" or FFCA , which he started when he was fired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But Gruden's job isn't on the hot seat because of the Raiders play on the field.

The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a 3-1 start, tied atop the AFC West, a division once solely dominated by the Kansas City Chiefs.

But it's the damaging emails that Jon Gruden sent back in 2011 that may have cost him his job with the Raiders.

Will the Raiders fire Jon Gruden?

This week emails sent by Jon Gruden to Bruce Allen (who was the President of the Washington Football Team at the time) back in 2011 that had him in hot water. Gruden, who now claims he was frustrated and disappointed at the time because of the NFL lockout, sent the emails and described NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith in a racist manner.

The Wall Street Journal released information about the emails this week to the dismay of everyone who heard the news. Gruden has apologized, and said that he isn't racist and would never say anything deragatory about anyone, but he also didn't deny writing the email.

But Smith isn't the only person that Gruden has made comments about. Gruden also apparently made 'vulgar' comments about NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Gruden admitted this to ESPN's Chris Mortensen this weekend, saying:

“I was in a bad frame of mind at the time [in 2011], and I called Roger Goodell a [expletive] in one of these emails too,” Gruden told Mortensen on Friday night, “They were keeping players and coaches from doing what they love with a lockout. It just didn’t sit well with me.”

Raiders owner Mark Davis released a statement this weekend saying that Gruden's comments were disturbing and that he was addressing the issue with his head coach. The NFL also appears to be looking into the emails, and ESPN has said they were saddened by the behavior Gruden displayed while employed by the network.

Gruden was the topic of conversation across all of Sunday morning's pre-game shows, with analysts and former players taking sides. But, with the comments and the standard that has been set not only by the NFL but throughout the world, a punishment needs to be handed down.

What Jon Gruden did by making the comments about Smith and Goodell is a fireable offense no matter what position is held. As head coach in the National Football League, Gruden should be held to the same standard, if not higher.

As the owner of the Raiders, Davis must make it known that he doesn't support this behavior not only through words but, also through actions.

