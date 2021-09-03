NFL fans poke fun at Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis over purchase of $14 million house

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is as old-school as they come. Davis is 66 years old and drives a minivan, according to a 2015 report by ESPN. What's even more of a throwback is the fact that he uses a 2003 Nokia, according to that same report.

With that in mind, it's no surprise NFL fans have taken notice of the new mansion Mark Davis has built in Las Vegas. The house cost $14 million and is shaped like nothing you've ever seen before. Fans of the Raiders and the NFL have had fun at Mark Davis' expense since his purchase came to light.

This is the house Raiders owner Mark Davis is building in Henderson's luxury Ascaya community. pic.twitter.com/82eIN2fEI7 — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) September 1, 2021

NFL fans poke fun at Raiders owner Mark Davis

The first thing that stands out is the color scheme of the house, which matches that of Mark Davis' team, the Raiders. The black windows surrounding the house are patriotic for Davis, there's no doubt about it.

But the average temperature in June, July and August is over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Black windows like that are going to make it steamy inside. That was the first detail NFL fans picked at.

Mark Davis' house is over 15,000 square feet, big enough to include a lot of amenities. What's crazier is that 5,422 square feet of it has been earmarked for the garage. Maybe Davis secretly has more than just his minivan.

Mark Davis has a net worth of $500 million, having inherited the team from his father, Al Davis, in 2011. Since the picture emerged, fans on Twitter have noticed a comparison that's hard to unsee.

The design of his house and the stadium are almost identical

Davis's house and his stadium are almost identical in structure. Coincidence?

#Raiders owner Mark Davis is gonna get sued by Disney if he keeps this up. pic.twitter.com/3m3TbMYQN8 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 1, 2021

Davis is in year four of the Jon Gruden-led rebuild. They have yet to make the postseason since Gruden's hiring, and the pressure this year is building on both Davis and Gruden.

