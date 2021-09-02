What is Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis' net worth?

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is putting roots down in Nevada along with his team. As reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Mark Davis is constructing a home in Henderson, Nevada that will basically be a Silver and Black mansion that resembles the facility center for the Raiders.

The house will be on a six-acre plot with floor-to-ceiling windows, a man-cave area, prep kitchen, bar area, steam room, library, pool area, and guest/vendor parking lot. It will span over 15,000 square feet with a 5,422 square foot garage. The estimated value...$14 million. The home is likely more than just a home for Mark Davis and will also host Las Vegas Raiders team events.

Raiders owner Mark Davis’ home set to be constructed in Henderson to have a Silver & Black feel to it. Plans call for the 15,000 sqft home to include a 5,422 sqft garage. It’s listed valuation is $14 million.

More here: https://t.co/AqBUaJhPAo #vegas #raiders via @eli_segall pic.twitter.com/LMIb5nWahK — Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 1, 2021

NFL owners have to be wealthy to be able to purchase a team, so what exactly is Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis' net worth?

Mark Davis' net worth is estimated at $500 million

The team itself is worth around $3.5 billion, and Mark Davis, along with his mother, own 47% of the team shares. Davis acquired the shares from his father, Al, when he passed away in 2011. Aside from the Las Vegas Raiders, Mark Davis is also the principal owner of the WNBA Las Vegas Aces, who have won the last two Conference Finals.

𝗪𝗘'𝗥𝗘 𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗜𝗡 ♦️♠️ pic.twitter.com/6SOitfiYm0 — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) August 26, 2021

As of 2021, Mark Davis's net worth is estimated at $500 million. By 2012, his net worth had jumped from $10 million to $100 million when he received the 47% shares of the Raiders and he inherited the team.

Compared to other NFL owners, Mark Davis ranks as one of the least-wealthiest. #1 is Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, who has a net worth of $13 billion.

$500 million is nothing to brush off, but he's far from being one of the the richest in the NFL. However, unlike most owners, Mark Davis did not have to pay a single dime for the Raiders as he inherited it from his father, who bought the team for $180,00 in 1966. The team recently moved to Las Vegas and has a great new stadium they just opened, so the value of the team and Mark Davis' net worth should increase over the years as the team's market grows.

Edited by Prem Deshpande