What happened to Henry Ruggs? Raiders WR charged with DUI resulting in death

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fatal car accident early Tuesday morning around 3:40 a.m. in the Las Vegas Valley area.

The accident reportedly involved two cars, one of which was driven by Ruggs. When police arrived at the scene of the incident, Ruggs showed signs of impairment. The young wide receiver will now be charged with a felony DUI involving death.

Hector Mejia @hectormejianews Fiery crash shuts down Rainbow between Flamingo & Tropicana. A charred car sits on NB Rainbow at Spring Valley Pkwy. Working for confirmed info on injuries. @8NewsNow Fiery crash shuts down Rainbow between Flamingo & Tropicana. A charred car sits on NB Rainbow at Spring Valley Pkwy. Working for confirmed info on injuries. @8NewsNow https://t.co/WDVgckBhir

Henry Ruggs charged with DUI resulting in death

The car accident caused road closures on Rainbow Boulevard between Tropicana Road and Flamingo Avenue as it was being investigated.

Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette when he hit a Toyota Rav 4 from behind. Ruggs did remain on the scene and was then transported to a local hospital for non-serious injuries.

The wide receiver's Snapchat post earlier in the night showed that he was at TopGolf in Las Vegas. Police have not yet said if they knew where Ruggs was traveling from or at the time of the accident.

Ruggs' legal team released a statement saying they conducted their investigation and asked everyone to reserve judgment until the facts were gathered. But it seems that the Las Vegas Metro Police Department is doing just that and Ruggs is expected to be charged.

LVMPD @LVMPD The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 22-year-old Henry Rugs III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment. He was transported to UMC hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death. (3/3) The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 22-year-old Henry Rugs III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment. He was transported to UMC hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death. (3/3)

Ruggs' accident another tough break for the Raiders

Ruggs was in the midst of a breakout season for the Las Vegas Raiders. Ruggs has 24 receptions for 469 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The wide receiver has said that he wouldn't be playing football if it weren't for his friend Roderic Scott. The story of the two friends was featured on ESPN's College GameDay while Ruggs played in Alabama.

Scott died in a car accident at just seventeen years old and to this day, he honors Scott after scoring a touchdown by pointing three fingers in the air. The number three was Scott's basketball number in high school.

The Las Vegas Raiders have not officially released a comment on the incident.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar