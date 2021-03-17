NFL: Los Angeles Rams restructure Jalen Ramsey and Robert Woods' contracts

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported today that the Los Angeles Rams have restructured the contracts of cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver Robert Woods.

The #Rams are working to get under the cap, restructuring CB Jalen Ramsey’s contract (creating about $12M of space), WR Robert Woods ($8M), and Cooper Kupp's and Aaron Donald’s conversions should be done soon to get them under the threshold. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

In restructuring these deals, the Rams stand to lift some $20 million off of the wage bill, $12 million from the new Ramsey deal, and another $8 million via Robert Woods's restructured contract.

NFL: Los Angeles Rams' Donald and Kupp to restructure current deals

NFL Network insider Rapoport went on to add that star DT Aaron Donald and, arguably the league's best route-runner, Cooper Kupp’s contracts will be restructured soon too, clearing up further cap space for the Rams and keeping two premier talents on the roster for the long term.

Assuming Donald and Kupp follow suit, the Rams should get back under the cap limit without having to get rid of any key players. A real boost to a team that will be desperate to contest the 2021/22 Super Bowl on home turf at the SoFi Stadium next February.

The Rams were $36 million over the salary cap limit. Conference rivals the New Orleans Saints have taken drastic measures to get back under the cap. The Saints were a shade over $90 million in the red when the offseason got underway. But thanks to the releases of several mainstays, they are now just an estimated $11 million over budget. That meant the Rams began the day as the NFL franchise with the most work to do to get back under the cap.

Rams general manager Les Snead recently stated that the number one priority for Los Angeles was to restructure contracts rather than release players, and he has been true to his word thus far. The Rams re-signed Leonard Floyd to a new deal just yesterday and are now restructuring the contracts of perhaps the 4 biggest talents on the roster to create cap room.

It looks like the fans in L.A. can rest easy. If the Rams keep going at this rate, they might even be able to add a player or two from the free agency pile.