"Have you seen a guy be more honest?" - Cris Collinsworth's take on Aaron Rodgers might not be something everyone agrees with

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been in the news not just for his play on the field but for controversies off it as well.
In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show in November, Rodgers stated that he was unvaccinated and was not willing to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback stated that there is an ingredient in mRNA vaccines that makes him allergic, making it impossible for him to get either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
Rodgers also mentioned that he researched on the subject of COVID-19 vaccines and the virus itself while meeting with medical experts before deciding not to get vaccinated prior to the start of the season.
While most people did not like any of the Packers quarterback's comments, Rodgers seemed to have found an ally during Green Bay's Sunday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears.
Former NFL wide receiver and NBC lead analyst for Sunday Night Football Cris Collinsworth shared his thoughts on Rodgers during the broadcast:
"He doesn't care. Have you seen a guy, and in particular this year, be more honest about everything? You may not agree with everything he says, but we have heard from the beginning of this entire season exactly what he thinks about everything."
Clearly, Collinsworth has not sided with Rodgers and his stance. He has only stated that the quarterback is being much more vocal about his opinions.
Rodgers, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, criticized the league with respect to their choice on the matter of his treatment, which was based around homeopathic methods. Rodgers also spoke in opposition to the NFL’s policies for unvaccinated players, noting on a number of occasions that he thought they lacked sufficient scientific backing.
To be more precise, Rodgers spoke vehemently about masking protocols for unvaccinated players when talking to the media or on the sidelines when not active. Rodgers has not worn a facial cover during media interviews, and he now does his press conferences via video.
