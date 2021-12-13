Aaron Rodgers injury: Toe injury likely to bother Rodgers through remainder of 2021 NFL season

Aaron Rodgers has been surrounded by numerous storylines this season regarding his health. The most notable was when the Green Bay Packers quarterback missed a game due to a positive COVID-19 test.

But he has since recovered and returned and the Packers are 9-3 on the season. So why should there by any concern regarding his health now? That concern arises due to the fact Rodgers has been dealing with a toe fracture since his return.

Rob Demovsky @RobDemovsky First person Aaron Rodgers went to when he ran onto the practice field was GM Brian Gutekunst, and they shared an embrace.



It’s the first practice for Rodgers (toe) in three weeks.



LB De’Vondre Campbell back from COVID.



This injury has kept him out of practice and fans have to be wondering if the injury will resolve itself thanks to rest from the recent bye week. ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed the reality of the situation as Rodgers prepares to take on the Chicago Bears in primetime.

Rodgers dealing with a lingering toe injury

Schefter wrote about how the injury is one that won't magically heal itself this year:

"Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' toe injury is expected to last for the remainder of the season, sources told ESPN. One source told ESPN that doctors can't completely numb the fractured left pinkie toe because Rodgers has to feel his foot to throw -- otherwise it drags and he can't feel it plant."

Schefter also explained how Rodgers could have opted for surgery, but he would not have been able to play right away. So this situation appears to come down to Rodgers managing the pain for the remainder of the year. The fact he has to play without any numbing agents proves how he is battling on a weekly basis.

Rodgers returned to play in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks following his COVID-related absence. Since then, the Packers are 2-1 and Rodgers has thrown for at least 292 yards in all three games. So it does not seem like the toe has been a major hindrance for Rodgers back this past month. However, only he knows the true pain of playing with the injury. If it starts to affect his throwing, or scrambling ability, the Packers offense will have to get more creative as the postseason approaches.

The Packers had a late bye in Week 13, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Rodgers had two full weeks to rest his toe and while the injury is not healed, it did provide a bit of a reset for the injury.

Chris Simms @CSimmsQB If I had to vote today, Aaron Rodgers is my MVP. Some say “he has weapons,” I guess because MVS catches a 50-yd TD every few weeks. After Davante, his top receiver is an RB and a 31-yr-old slot WR. No one does more with less than Rodgers. If I had to vote today, Aaron Rodgers is my MVP. Some say “he has weapons,” I guess because MVS catches a 50-yd TD every few weeks. After Davante, his top receiver is an RB and a 31-yr-old slot WR. No one does more with less than Rodgers. https://t.co/hV2nwKUYsO

The Packers finish the season with games against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. Based on how the season is going, they should have the division clinched rather soon. That creates a possibility where Rodgers can sit and rest before the postseason.

The only problem there is if the Packers are chasing the first-round bye. That may require Rodgers plays to avoid any shocking upset. Yet beating the Lions with Jordan Love under center should not be too difficult.

Rodgers is battling through the pain and is showing loyalty to the franchise. Will that be reciprocated in the offseason by the Packers? A heroic run by the injured Rodgers may finally convince the front office they must hold onto him for as long as possible.

